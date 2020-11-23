The new Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery building on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus recently was completed. In-person celebrations couldn’t be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic but completion of the facility was observed by dignitaries on pre-recorded videos posted Nov. 6.
Rebecca Blank, chancellor of UW-Madison, thanked alumni, friends and industry partners who worked with UW-Madison faculty and staff. They created what she said will be a national center for research and innovation.
“The new facility is so much more than a building,” she said. “It’s an ecosystem for collaboration between researchers from many different fields. In partnership with industry the building will helps us develop new technologies, solve problems that industry partners bring to us and, through our master-meat-crafter program, create entirely new products.”
UW-Madison students will be taught in some of the most unique classes on campus, she said. Two lecture halls are connected by a chilled presentation room with large insulated glass walls through which students can see professors demonstrate meat-science techniques. The room also will maintain meat products at appropriate temperatures.
Steven Ricke recently was named director of the Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery program, which is housed within the Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences. Prior to being named to the post he was a professor of food science at the University of Arkansas. He also served as director of the University of Arkansas-Center for Food Safety.
About the new program at UW-Madison, he said, “We plan to set the standard for how to conduct food-safety and animal-biologics research.”
Key to the program will be a new Biosafety Level 2 processing facility. It will enable industry members to test pathogen-control measures directly on carcasses as they’re being processed. The laboratory will give researchers and industry partners an advantage when testing new methods, he said.
Ricke’s research has focused on how salmonella and Campylobacter survive in food animals on the farm and during food processing. He also has focused on developing interventions to protect consumers from those pathogens. Several of his graduate students have transferred from the University of Arkansas to study in UW-Madison’s new program.
Blank said, “It’s appropriate that Wisconsin is opening the best meat- and animal-biologics-research facility in the country.”
Wisconsin is home to iconic meat brands such as Johnsonville, Klements and Usingers, she said.
“And we probably eat more brats per person than any other state,” she said.
Randy Romanski, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, said, “Wisconsin has a long and proud tradition of meat production and processing. Our meat industry is a critical part of our food-supply chain. Our state meat-inspection program is the largest in the country. To maintain a viable and resilient meat industry in the future, we need to invest in research and innovation today. The Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery program is an exciting step forward in supporting and improving Wisconsin’s meat-supply chain.”
Kate VandenBosch, dean of UW-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, acknowledged the history of the university’s meat-science program. Meat scientists from Wisconsin were part of a core group that founded the American Meat Science Association more than 50 years ago, she said. Robert Bray, a professor of meat and animal science at UW-Madison, served as the association’s first president. Bray also was responsible for initiating the meat-science program at UW-Madison.
VandenBosch acknowledged meat-industry partners who met with their elected officials to share the value of a new meat-science and animal-biologics program. Of the animal-biologics portion of the program, she said industry leaders and UW-Madison alumni challenged the faculty to harness the potential of other life-sustaining components of meat animals.
“We can examine what was once considered low-value byproducts and study how those elements can help save lives,” she said. “I also want to express my gratitude to the members of the meat-science advisory committee and the donors who gave so generously to help support construction (of the new facility).”
Visit news.cals.wisc.edu and search for "Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery" to watch videos celebrating completion of the new Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery building.