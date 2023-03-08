The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently awarded a $10 million grant to increase seafood, also known as “blue food,” production and consumption in the Midwest. Purdue University will lead the project to increase seafood production.
Many studies show seafood can boost intake of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals while also reducing cholesterol and saturated fat, said Jen-Yi Huang, project director and associate professor of food science at Purdue University.
A 15.5 million-ton increase in aquatic animal-sourced food by 2030 would reduce the price of such food by 26 percent, according to a 2021 assessment published in Nature. The resulting increase in consumption would prevent an estimated 166 million cases of inadequate intake of micronutrients such as vitamin A, calcium and iron worldwide.
Seafood is readily available in grocery stores, but most of it is imported. Long-distance supply chains recently have proven vulnerable to volatile markets, fluctuating fuel costs, the COVID-19 pandemic and regional war, Huang said.
About 90 percent of U.S. seafood is imported, resulting in a $17 billion trade deficit. U.S. fisheries aren’t sustainable because of overfishing concerns, Huang said. Aquaculture – growing aquatic organisms in controlled conditions – is an alternative.
Aquaponics is a combination of aquaculture and hydroponics that offers the advantage of intensively producing seafood and plants using less land and water than conventional food production.
The Midwest could benefit from aquaponics. The region suffers elevated obesity rates, operates the fewest aquaculture farms, and consumes the least amount of seafood.
“It can increase production yields, but aquaponics production hasn’t been widely adopted, especially in the Midwest,” Huang said.
Energy use in the required greenhouse environment is one key reason.
Aquaponics operations require the daily discharge of as much as 20 percent of wastewater into the environment. For large farms that becomes a maintenance cost because they need permits to treat wastewater before discharge.
“Smaller farms don’t need permits,” Huang said. “They can discharge whatever they generate, which can cause environmental issues.”
With the USDA funding Purdue researchers will build a pilot-scale aquaponics system on campus, where some laboratory-scale components already exist to produce tilapia and lettuce.
“Algae cultivation and anaerobic digestion are two of the most important components in the integrated aquaponic system,” said Jiqin Ni, a professor of agricultural and biological engineering who works with anaerobic digesters at Purdue. “We use algae to treat the wastewater and anaerobic digestion to treat algal biomass and other waste streams such as fish-processing wastes.”
The system will direct aquaponics-wastewater discharge into algal bioreactors where algae can feed on its nutrients. The next step is anaerobic digestion, which generates biogas fuel.
"That energy can be returned to the aquaponics system to offset the energy requirement of the indoor operation, at least partially,” Huang said.
The system is designed to generate zero waste and operate independently of the power grid.
The system includes a biorefinery subsystem to convert algae and fish byproducts into valuable nutraceuticals such as bioactive peptide and phenolic compounds. The biorefinery also can convert algae into fish feed for the aquaponics operation.
“By integration with the biorefinery, we can have additional revenues for aquaponics farmers so they can improve their economic viability,” Huang said. “We’ll develop multidimensional sustainability metrics for system assessment and management to ensure this kind of integration is technically feasible, economically viable and environmentally friendly.”
The project will include stakeholder education and outreach components. The research team will survey farmers and suppliers about the barriers and opportunities for seafood and aquaponics. The team also will develop workshops to help interested farmers build aquaponics systems or improve their existing operations.
The grant also will foster a workforce that can support blue food production by funding the creation of educational materials for high school, undergraduate and graduate students.
“We also want to educate consumers on the benefit of blue foods so they can diversify their dietary pattern to include more blue foods and ultimately improve health,” Huang said.
The study was published in September 2021 in Nature. Visit nature.com and search for "aquatic foods to nourish nations" for more information.
Steve Koppes is an independent science writer working with Purdue University.