Open-sea fliers import avian flu

When it comes to avian influenza all birds aren’t created equal.
“The scientific community has become accustomed to speaking about influenza viruses in birds as a group,” says Jonathan Runstadler with the Tufts University-Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine. “But birds are an incredibly diverse taxa of animals with different natural history, physiology and anatomy.”
He’s co-author of a new study that takes a data-driven look at influenza viruses circulating among different groups of birds. The study characterizes bird types involved in spreading the virus.
The current lineage of bird flu originated about 1996, found in a domestic goose in China. The virus mutated and persisted; the first large wild-bird outbreak happened about a decade later in a major wetland in central Asia.
Subsequent changes in the virus led to a 2014 introduction into the United States via the Pacific Northwest. The virus forced the culling of about 40 million turkeys and chickens in the United States.
Nichola Hill, lead author of the paper and an assistant professor of biology at the University of Massachusetts, worked in Runstadler’s laboratory for about five years. After the 2014 outbreak ended she said the probability of another outbreak was likely.
“We felt we needed to look at historical data to find patterns and determine which birds were really driving global spread,” she said. “So we compared birds at a finer taxonomic scale than prior studies – such as wild ducks, gulls, land birds and geese versus domestic poultry.”
Ducks have long been considered super-spreaders of avian influenza, infecting wild birds and backyard poultry. The researchers found that to be broadly true. Ducks can carry highly pathogenic strains and be asymptomatic. They also swim and fly both, so they can move the virus in a variety of ways.
But other birds play a more-substantial role in transmitting the virus, Hill said.
“When we looked at which birds were responsible for spillover into poultry, signs pointed to wild geese – which are good at amplifying the virus,” she said. “We need to understand why in terms of their host pathology, immunity, behavior and ecology.”
One ecological factor that may play a role is that geese are land-grazers; they thrive in cities and agricultural settings. Many goose species in North America and Europe are considered pests.
Understanding which birds affect long-distance spread may influence how or when the virus enters a new geographic region. The 2014 outbreak, for example, entered the United States via the Pacific Ocean. The virus was likely carried by ducks. But the current outbreak moved via the Atlantic Ocean; ducks may not have been involved to the same extent.
“The first wild-bird detections in 2021 were Great Black-backed Gulls,” Hill said. “Gulls are strong long-distance (open-sea) fliers that take advantage of tailwinds to travel over the ocean. They move the virus very quickly.”
An outbreak of bird flu of the current size and scale has never been seen in North America. About 40 species of birds have become infected, including songbirds and raptors. The outbreak has a bigger geographic range and is impacting a broader diversity of species as compared to the 2014 outbreak in North America.
“Knowing that gulls, geese and ducks may be moving the virus in different ways is a big contribution to understanding or eventually modeling with more accuracy how we expect a virus to spread,” Runstadler said. “Ultimately we could put data into a model that would allow us to predict if there’s a virus emerging, when that virus might enter North America and what bird populations we might target for surveillance to detect it.”
Human risk addressed
Avian influenza is zoonotic but the risk to people is small. It’s of slightly greater risk to people who handle birds regularly.
Recently a man in Colorado was diagnosed with avian influenza. It marked the first human case in North America during the current outbreak. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he had mild symptoms; he was isolated and recovered. The fact his symptoms were mild is concerning, Hill said, because it makes the virus more difficult to detect and track.
Runstadler’s lab regularly collaborates with the Tufts Wildlife Clinic. Director Maureen Murray is a clinical associate professor at the Cummings School.
“If you see a bird that seems to be sick – it can’t stand up, looks off balance or isn’t aware of its surroundings – we recommend calling an animal-control officer or a wildlife rehabilitator for assistance,” Murray said. “But if you must handle it yourself, we recommend wearing at minimum a three-ply face mask or a more-protective mask if available such as an N95. Gloves also are a good idea. If they’re unavailable, wash your hands really well afterward.”
People who have birds at home should change their clothes and shoes after touching a sick bird, before going near their own birds.
Hill is concerned about human spillover as well as mammalian spillover in general. She points to animals such as dogs, foxes or coyotes that may prey on birds. It’s unclear what the result of those interactions could be, but infections in red foxes already have been reported in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands.
Virus expected to stay
The 2014 bird-flu outbreak gradually abated but that’s unlikely to happen this time, Runstadler said. That’s because the 2022 incursion is quite different from the 2014 outbreak. The viruses identified in North America in 2014 contained pieces of the highly pathogenic H5 viruses but not the whole virus. The current outbreak has the whole virus.
The 2022 outbreak seemingly has also spread faster than the last. Hill said her research has shown a pattern of the scale and magnitude of bird-flu outbreaks increasing through time.
“There’s reason to expect this virus is here to stay,” Runstadler said. “It’s not going to disappear.”
The study “Ecological divergence of wild birds drives avian influenza spillover and global spread” recently was published in the journal PLOS Pathogens. Visit journals.plos.org/plospathogens and search for “avian influenza spillover” for more information.
Angela Nelson is deputy editorial director for the health and science schools at Tufts University. Visit tufts.edu for more information.