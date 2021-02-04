Organic-pork demand needs infrastructure

It wasn’t that long ago that livestock roamed the landscape; rural communities thrived on a local producer-to-consumer food system. We don’t see many pig huts anymore, or cows grazing along our highways. But change is on the horizon; the demand for organic meat is growing. The organic-livestock sector needs to boost production and infrastructure to meet that demand.
The global organic-meat-products market is expected to grow at an annual rate of about 11 percent – from $14.38 billion in 2019 to $15.92 billion in 2020, according to “Business Wire.” The COVID-19 pandemic in particular has led to a surge in demand for organic and sustainable foods. But the challenge is to maintain supply with such a surge. The organic-meat market is prone to supply-demand swings.
Sales of organic livestock and poultry products – primarily milk and eggs – increased 12 percent from 2016 to 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Increased awareness about the environment, animal welfare and chemicals in food has encouraged an increasing number of producers and businesses to provide options such as organic and pasture-raised pork. But natural and pasture-based claims are largely undefined and unregulated.
The USDA Organic label provides assurance that food was produced and processed according to federal guidelines. Organic producers must follow regulations to be certified. Those regulations require animals to be raised in natural conditions – with access to pasture and a 100 percent organic-grain and -forage diet. There also are restrictions on the use of antibiotics or hormones.
Pigs must be managed in compliance with organic regulations, starting at least 38 days prior to birth. The only pigs that can be sold as certified-organic are pigs born to a sow or gilt that has been managed organically since the last third of gestation.
USDA organic operations are inspected annually. Organic products are verified organic from the farm to the store.
The resources and infrastructure to support the growing industry for organic pork are limited. More small- and mid-sized processing facilities are needed. Also needed is more research to address hog health, housing and nutrition. And there’s a need for veterinary expertise as it relates to organic pig care. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to expanding organic pork.
The approaching Midwest Organic Pork Conference will feature information about current research, best practices and technical assistance to advance greater organic hog production in the United States. Information will be shared as part of the Growing Stronger Collaborative Conference on Organic and Sustainable Farming, a virtual event to be held Feb. 22-27.
Visit mosesorganic.org and iowaorganic.org for more information.
The preceding article was adapted from the November-December 2020 edition of “Organic Broadcaster,” published with permission from the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service.
Roz Lehman is the executive director of the Iowa Organic Association.