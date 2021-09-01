Outdoor health-management tips shared

Just as nature-loving humans can experience anything from a twisted ankle to a bug bite when they’re outdoors, living in nature also presents risks to cattle. Two Kansas State University veterinarians recently discussed two rare diseases that can affect cattle – rabies and blackleg.
“Cattle can contract rabies from wildlife exposure,” said Dr. Brian Lubbers, an associate professor and veterinarian at the Kansas State University-College of Veterinary Medicine. “It can present itself in a furious form in which cattle act aggressively, but it’s more common for cattle with rabies to be walking in a stupor and having abnormal bellows.”
In both cases the cattle will be salivating more than normal and often will appear to be choking.
“People must be cautious when interacting with cattle suspected of carrying rabies because the disease can be transmitted to humans,” said Dr. Bob Larson, a professor of production medicine and veterinarian at Kansas State. “Before a producer or veterinarian places their hand in the mouth or throat of a cow because they suspect the animal is choking, it’s important to exclude rabies as the cause of excessive salivation.”
The veterinarians said there’s no treatment for rabies in cattle. So if it’s suspected the next step is to euthanize the animal and confirm it with a brain-tissue diagnosis. The cattle must be euthanized in a way that preserves brain tissue. That’s often best managed with the assistance of a veterinarian, according to the veterinarians.
Another illness in which cattle can be exposed is blackleg.
“It’s a clostridial disease that cattle contract through the soil,” Lubbers said. “When the soil is disrupted such as the case with flooding, we may see one or two animals in a herd infected with blackleg.”
The bacteria that causes blackleg is similar to the bacteria that causes tetanus, he said. The organisms live in soil so they’re everywhere. Whether a cow develops blackleg is a factor of the amount of exposure and immunity that particular animal has.
The reason the disease is called blackleg is because when the animal is necropsied the muscle tissue is black and damaged. Calves experiencing bruising or muscle damage may develop blackleg. Death often occurs rapidly, Larson said. Blackleg is difficult to catch because of the rapid pace in which the animal is afflicted with the sickness.
“With blackleg cattle look fine one day and are dead the next,” Larson said. “The most common sign of the disease while they’re alive is lameness because of the soreness in the muscle tissue.”
To keep cattle from experiencing blackleg producers should immunize to prevent the disease. Producers will be unable to treat their way out of blackleg so it's better to prevent it with a vaccination. Vaccines are effective at preventing the disease, he said. Visit vet.k-state.edu for more information.