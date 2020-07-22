Recent regulatory restrictions concerning antibiotic use in livestock challenge the feed industry. But research from the University of Illinois shows a probiotic product –Clostridium butyricum – can achieve the same growth-promoting results as antibiotics.
Not being able to use antibiotics, those probiotics or direct-fed-microbials are being increasinly used. We've worked with direct-fed-microbials for the past 10 years and have consistently observed increased growth performance in pigs. We fed five diets to pigs.
- control diet with no antibiotics and no Clostridium butyricum,
- control diet with standard antibiotics added, and
- experimental diets with 1,250, 2,500 or 3,500 colony-forming units per kilogram of Clostridium butyricum added.
Pigs had better growth performance when we added Clostridium butyricum to the diets compared to the control diet with no antibiotic. Growth performance was the same for the experimental diets as the antibiotic control diet. The results indicate Clostridium butyricum may be used to partly or fully restore growth performance lost when antibiotic growth promoters are removed from diets for weanling pigs.
Our team looked at several possibilities for why feeding the bacterium would benefit pig growth, including changes to intestinal morphology. There was better morphology in pig intestinal tracts with the Clostridium butyricum. Villi, the tiny "fingers" lining the intestinal wall, were a little bit taller. The taller the villi, the more nutrients they can absorb. And that can mean better growth performance,.
We didn’t study the effects of villus height on nutrient digestibility, but our group has shown the effect in relation to direct-fed microbials in previous research.
Our team also evaluated the microbial community in the gut. Some direct-fed microbials encourage growth of “good bacteria,” leading to secondary benefits. We found some minor differences but they couldn’t be attributed to the experimental diets.
We noted a decrease in benefits as the inclusion rate of Clostridium butyricum increased. We concluded that a dose of 1,250 colony-forming units per kilogram is sufficient to attain increased growth performance in weanling pigs.
Those direct-fed microbials, including Clostridium butyricum, seem to have consistent positive effects in diets for young pigs. I think there’s a good reason why they’re being increasingly used. It’s a good return on investment if they're added to the diet.
Contact hstein@illinois.edu or 217-333-0013 for more information.