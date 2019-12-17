It’s not too soon to begin preparing for the spring calving season. Locating, obtaining and storing several doses of colostrum or colostrum replacer will come in handy before the first heifers go into labor.
Calves born through a difficult birth are at an increased risk of failing to receive adequate colostrum by natural suckling because of greatly decreased colostrum intake. Calves born through a prolonged stage-two parturition, delivery through the pelvic canal, often suffer from severe respiratory acidosis. Acidotic calves are less-efficient at absorbing colostral immunoglobulins even if they’re artificially fed colostrum. The only disease protection baby calves will receive is via the passive transfer of antibodies from the colostrum that they ingest. Therefore effort should be made to provide weak newborn calves with the best source of colostrum available via bottle suckling or tube feeding.
Natural colostrum is still considered the best source of immunoglobulins for disease protection for the calf. If there is a dairy in the area, the opportunity may exist to obtain natural colostrum from newly freshened dairy cows. Avoid obtaining colostrum from dairies known to have had an incidence of Johne’s disease. Take time to visit with a veterinarian about avoiding the introduction of Johne’s disease.
Fresh colostrum can be stored in 1-quart doses by putting that amount in a gallon-size plastic bag. Lay the bags flat to freeze in the freezer. When it’s time to thaw the colostrum, it will be easier and quicker to thaw compared to 2 quarts or more in a big frozen chunk. The amount of immunoglobulin ingested is also a major determinant of final blood-immunoglobulin concentration. A practical rule-of-thumb is to feed 5 percent to 6 percent of the calf’s body weight within the first six hours. Repeat the feeding when the calf is about 12 hours old. For an 80-pound calf that will equate to about 2 quarts of colostrum per feeding. Consequently if the calf is large, about 100 pounds, then the amount of colostrum will need to be increased accordingly to 2.5 quarts per feeding.
If there is no source of natural colostrum available, purchase a few doses of a commercial colostrum replacer. Colostrum replacers will contain greater than 100 grams of immunoglobulin per dose. Be certain to read the label before purchasing. Colostrum replacers may seem expensive but the value of a live calf at weaning strongly suggests every effort to keep all of them alive is worth the investment.
Visit beef.unl.edu for more information.