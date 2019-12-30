WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's agriculture minister this past month proposed army and police personnel should be allowed to shoot wild boars on a large scale in areas affected by African swine fever. The proposal was suggested to help fight the disease found in the west of the country after it seemed contained in the east.
The minister, Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski, said proposed new legislation would also punish anyone obstructing the preventive killing of the animals in marked areas, such as environmentalists. He said without action to reduce the dense population of wild boars, the disease will keep spreading.
The disease appeared in east Poland in 2018, believed to have spread from neighboring Ukraine. Affected areas were fenced off initially but the disease spread. About 180,000 wild boars were shot to contain it. The move was condemned by environmentalists who tried to block it, while many hunters also objected.
The disease was found in mid-December 2019 in a dead boar in a western region near the town of Wolsztyn, where there are many pig farms, about 68 miles from the German border. Ardanowski said he will submit a draft law to Parliament in for swift processing. It was not clear when it could take effect if approved.