Success occurs when opportunity meets with preparation. Planning and preparing ahead for next spring’s calving season can help increase chances of success. There are several key preparation steps to conduct in November or December to ensure success in February, March and April.
Before calving season starts do a walk-through of pens, chutes and calving stalls. Ensure all are clean, dry, strong, safe and functioning correctly. Check gates and squeeze panels to be certain they’re ready for use.
Many calving sheds are storage facilities during the off season. Consider if the extra barbed wire and steel posts, or grass seed and motor oil, are stored in the calving shed. Now would be a good time to ensure those items are placed in another facility or at least out of the way. That’s a lot easier to do during a sunny afternoon than a cold dark night when the calving area is needed urgently.
If calf diarrhea has been a significant issue in the herd in the past, now is a good time to visit with a large-animal veterinarian. Ask about a scours vaccine given to cows before calving, and about other management strategies that help reduce the pathogen exposure to baby calves when they are most vulnerable.
Producers with larger cow-calf operations may want to learn about the Sandhills Calving System, a calving-time strategy meant to reduce the incidence of calf diarrhea by keeping cow-calf pairs pastured together by their calving date. That system requires several pastures and weekly movement of cows yet to calve. The goal is to prevent newborn calves from being exposed to disease-causing organisms shed by older calves.
Visit beef.unl.edu for more information.