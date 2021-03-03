Research identifies eating-quality factors

Spring bull-buying season is an exciting time because cattle producers select bulls that they hope will improve the genetic composition of the herd. But what many producers may not realize is that they could be bringing home more than just good genetics.
In order to reduce the disease risk in the herd, experts at the Kansas State University-Beef Cattle Institute joined with Kansas animal-health commissioner Justin Smith to outline good biosecurity practices for bulls coming to the ranch. That was the topic of discussion of one of the Beef Cattle Institute’s weekly podcasts called "CattleChat."
“When you bring a new bull onto the ranch, it's important to put him in isolation both for biosecurity and animal-nutrition reasons,” said Bob Weaber, beef-cattle specialist for the Kansas State University-Extension.
Regarding biosecurity, it's important to select a bull that comes from a herd that matches buyer cattle-health protocols.
Evaluate bull health
Dr. Bob Larson, veterinarian at Kansas State University, said he advises buyers to confirm the bull has completed a breeding-soundness exam.
“Even if the bull was examined several months ago, it's worth repeating that exam just prior to the start of the breeding season so you can be assured he's fertile and ready to breed,” Larson said.
Another test that Smith recommends is for trichomoniasis, which is a venereal disease in beef cattle that can lead to infertility and early-term abortions in pregnant heifers and cows.
“Trichomoniasis is a silent disease because you don’t see it until you have open cows or term abortions,” Smith said. “It's easy to test for when you are handling the bulls.”
He said he encourages producers to test for that disease at least twice per year in non-virgin bulls.
Dr. Brad White, veterinarian at Kansas State University, said, “Look at your state regulations because some states require that test on bulls at 18 months of age while other states don’t require it until a bull is 24 months old.”
Another tip White offered was related to parasite control.
“It's important that those bulls are well-vaccinated and treated for internal and external parasites,” he said.
Adjust bull diets
In addition to a thorough review of a bull’s health status, Weaber said he advises producers to address the bull’s nutritional needs.
“Sale bulls are likely coming from a high-starch diet and need to be transitioned to a forage-based diet ahead of pasture turnout,” he said. “With mature bulls we need to make sure they are in appropriate body condition prior to breeding.”
Weaber said research has shown a connection between body-condition scores and semen quality. Ideally the bulls that can maintain body condition scores of 5 and 6 tend to score the best for semen quality.
“Bulls don’t typically gain weight during the breeding season, so before turnout is a good time to transition them to a high-roughage ration,” Weaber said.
Often those diets, consisting mostly of prairie hay or brome hay, are deficient in protein. He recommends supplementing with dry distillers grains and a 20 percent range cube as a protein supplement.
“They really only need a pound or two of either those two products in addition to dry hay to meet their nutrient requirements,” Weaber said.
Larson said, “Producers have to make sure that the bulls are in just the right body condition going into the breeding season because they are going to be walking a long distance, and they need to have the energy reserves to be in good condition while not being over-conditioned.”
Visit www.ksre.k-state.edu for more information.
Lisa Moser is an instructor in agricultural communications and journalism at Kansas State University.