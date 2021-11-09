Researchers juice alfalfa for aquafeed

Cows and horses aren't the only fans of alfalfa. Yellow perch like it too, according to scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service.
The scientists and their collaborators are experimenting with alfalfa as part of a broader effort to find alternatives to using fishmeal, a protein-rich ingredient in aquaculture feeds given to farm-raised finfish and shellfish. Aquaculture is the fastest-growing sector of the global food industry, generating $1.37 billion in U.S. sales alone. But there's concern that increasing consumer demand for aquaculture products will outpace what the ocean's wild-caught stock of sardine, anchovy, menhaden and other small forage fish can supply as a fishmeal resource for aquafeeds.
Formulating aquafeeds with plant-based proteins could help reduce the need for fishmeal in aquafeeds, reducing aquaculture's impact on aquatic natural resources, according to Deborah Samac, who leads the Agricultural Research Services' Plant Science Research Unit in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nutritious, affordable alternatives to fishmeal also could ease the burden on pelagic fish populations, which are important members of the marine ecosystem and its inhabitants.
Soybean meal, barley and algae are among alternatives being explored or already commercialized. Many of the same qualities that make alfalfa the third largest U.S. field crop could put it on the aquafeed shortlist as well. Alfalfa has a crude protein content of 15 percent to 22 percent and contains vitamins A, B and D as well as minerals such as magnesium and copper.
Alfalfa is typically fed to dairy and cattle and horses as hay, silage or a direct forage. But it also can be juiced for its protein concentrate. That's the form Samac and her University of Minnesota collaborators used for their yellow perch feeding trials.
The formulation process can involve passing alfalfa leaves through a screw press, squeezing juices and then heating and centrifuging them to produce a protein concentrate. The concentrate is then dried and processed into pellets along with other ingredients.
In the study perch that were fed pellets containing the alfalfa protein concentrate gained somewhat less weight than perch given fishmeal formulations. But there was little difference between their health, longevity and overall wellbeing. Their fillet yields, quality, composition and flavor also were similar.
Alfalfa could help impart greater sustainability to the $133.5-billion global aquafeed market by virtue of the ecosystem services and other benefits the crop provides, Samac said.
Alfalfa converts atmospheric nitrogen into a form that corn and other crops. It also can be used as a cover crop, anchoring soil, retaining its moisture, helping it store carbon and controlling weeds. Alfalfa flowers also are important food sources for wild and domesticated bees.
Additional studies are underway to fine-tune the alfalfa-protein concentrations used in aquafeed formulations, evaluate different processing methods, and expand feeding trials to include rainbow trout. Value-added uses for byproducts of the juicing process also will be explored. Visit ars.usda.gov for more information.