Researchers study meat origins

Organic meat is more expensive than non-organic meat. But does it taste better too? Hans Spoolder, a senior scientist in animal sciences at Holland’s Wageningen University and Research, plans to answer that question and more in the mEATquality project. He’ll be collecting data from consumers in several European countries.
“People who eat organic products say they taste better,” Spoolder said. "But do they? And if so, why?”
In the next four years he and his research team will visit farms in Denmark, Germany, Poland, Spain and Italy. They’ll observe animal welfare, breeds and the type of feed they’re given. Throughout the project meat from different farms will be presented to taste panels. The meats’ properties also will be investigated in a laboratory.
“We’ll do a comprehensive chemical and physical analysis of the meat,” he said. “We want to link to the meats’ origins. As an example, we’ll be looking for isotopes that indicate whether a pig has been eating Spanish or Polish grass.”
The researchers will collect data from animal-welfare questionnaires conducted on farms, taste panels and laboratory research. They’ll link the data together to be able to check, for example, whether meat from a German organic pig farm tastes different and has a different composition than meat from a conventional Danish pig farm.
The mEATquality project could potentially form the basis for a European database on meat origins.
“This kind of European database exists for wine,” he said. “The Oritain company is developing a database for beef and lamb. It’s interested in our data on chickens and pigs. The traceability of meat is important in the prevention of meat fraud.
“Identifying meat fraud is a side track in our project. We don’t have the budget to develop it further, but we’ll be able to contribute to an international meat database in due course.”
