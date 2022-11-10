Swine-, human-health research boosted

Therapies and treatments that are successful in pigs may be successful in treating humans with the same diseases. To hasten development of such treatments the National Institutes of Health recently awarded $8 million to the National Swine Resource and Research Center at the University of Missouri. The funding will be used toward expanding the facility.
“We undertake projects for things that have failed in studies with mice but are much better suited for pigs,” said Randall Prather, a professor of animal sciences at the university. “For example, you can’t take a mouse’s heart and transplant it into a human, it’s not going to work. Pigs are more genetically and physiologically similar to humans so they’re good biomedical models to study diseases that impact humans. Cardiovascular systems are similar between pigs and humans. “
Some pigs go blind due to retinitis pigmentosa. By working with the Swine Somatic Cell Genome Editing Center at the University of Missouri, Prather and his team may be able to develop therapies or treatments to successfully treat pigs. Knowledge gained from that could help humans who suffer from blindness due to retinitis pigmentosa, he said.
People are also reading…
The National Swine Resource and Research Center has made more than 90 genetic modifications in pigs to study different diseases. That includes spinal muscular atrophy and cystic fibrosis, the most common genetic mutation affecting white adolescents in North America.
“At heart, I’m a pig reproductive physiologist and I understand early embryo development,” Prather said. “With that basic understanding we can now make genetic modifications to investigate and address all kinds of diseases.”
The National Swine Resource and Research Center has received funding from the National Institutes of Health for 20 years. With requests for genetically modified pigs continually coming from researchers at universities around the United States, the current facility has outgrown its capacity. Construction on the expanded facility is expected to begin in February 2024 and be completed by summer 2025.
“Our goal is to provide resources and knowledge so that others can be successful in helping people,” Prather said. “Our work is a part of medical solutions for people. An expanded facility is crucial because pigs have so much potential for solving real-world problems.”
Visit nsrrc.missouri.edu for more information.