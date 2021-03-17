Swine-flu vaccines show promise

Ask Eric Weaver about pandemics. He quickly cites a fact that illustrates the fleeting nature of human memory. The first pandemic of the 21st century struck in 2009, not 2019.
That’s when the H1N1-09 swine flu emerged. It eventually infected about 1.4 billion people – nearly one of every five on the planet at the time. True to the name, swine flus jump to humans from pigs. It’s a phenomenon that has been documented since the mid-2000s, more than 400 times in the United States alone.
Swine flus are susceptible to their own circulating influenzas as well as many avian and human influenzas, said Eric Weaver, an associate professor of biological sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“If you put an avian, a swine and a human virus into the same cell, they can swap genome segments,” he said. “When you mix those viruses what results could be all swine, a little human and swine, a little avian and swine, or a little of all three. You might see the perfect combination of parts that makes for a virus that’s highly transmissible and new to humans, meaning that people don’t have immunity to it.”
Weaver has spent years researching how to develop a vaccine that protects against as many strains of influenza as possible, including those that have yet to emerge. In a new study Weaver, doctoral candidate Brianna Bullard and a team of colleagues have debuted the results of an approach that demonstrates promising signs of protection against more than a dozen swine-flu strains.
The “H” and “N” in H1N1 refer to two crucial proteins – hemagglutinin and neuraminidase. They reside on the surface of influenza viruses, allowing them to enter and exit cells. But it’s the H3 subtype of influenza – H3N2 specifically – that has accounted for more than 90 percent of swine-to-human infections in the United States since 2010. And it’s the target of Weaver’s most recent research.
To combat multiple strains of swine H3N2, he employed a computational program called Epigraph, co-developed by Bette Korber of Los Alamos National Laboratory. The “epi” is short for epitope – the bit of a viral protein such as hemagglutinin that draws the attention of an immune system. Any one epitope – if administered as a vaccine – will stimulate an immune response, against only a limited number of closely related viral strains.
Weaver put Epigraph to work analyzing data on every available mutational variant of hemagglutinin, which it then used to predict what collection of epitopes would grant immunity against the broadest, most diverse range of strains. Hemagglutinin proteins are usually comprised of about 560 amino acids, whose type and sequence determine the structure and function of the epitopes.
At the start of an amino-acid string, Epigraph analyzed the sequence of amino acids No. 1 through No. 9 before analyzing Nos. 2-10, then 3-11, and so on. After doing the same for every epitope, the program determined the most common nine-acid sequences from the entire batch – the entire catalog of known H3N2 strains in pigs.
“So what you have are the most common epitopes that exist in nature linked together, then the second-most common, and then the third-most common,” Weaver said. “When you look at it from an evolutionary standpoint, the first resembles what most of the viruses look like. The second starts to look a bit different and the third looks even more different.
“But all three of these make a contribution to the vaccine itself, and they work through slightly different mechanisms.”
When testing the three-epitope cocktail in mice and pigs, the research team found it yielded immune-response signatures and physiological protection against a much-wider variety of strains than did FluSure, a commercial swine vaccine.
The team tested its vaccine against 20 strains of swine-derived H3 flu in mice. The vaccine generated clinically relevant concentrations of antibodies – the molecules that neutralize a virus before it enters a cell – against 14 of those 20 strains. FluSure managed the same feat against just four of the 20.
A separate experiment presented the mice with four strains that represented a cross-section of H3 diversity. In all four cases Epigraph-vaccinated mice produced notable levels of T-cells. Among other responsibilities T-cells instruct infected cells to die for the sake of avoiding further viral transmission. FluSure-vaccinated mice showed little T-cell response to any of the four strains.
Cellular-level responses appeared to scale as well. When challenged with flu viruses, Epigraph-vaccinated mice generally lost less weight and exhibited fewer viral particles in the lungs than did their FluSure-vaccinated counterparts. When mice were challenged with a lethal H3 strain derived from humans, only the Epigraph vaccine protected all the specimens that received it.
That performance also was demonstrated in pigs. Cells taken from swine injected with just one dose of the Epigraph vaccine produced substantial antibodies in response to 13 of 20 H3 strains. That included 15 of 16 strains that originated in North America or were derived from humans. A single dose of FluSure generated significant antibodies against none of the 20.
Though a second dose of FluSure did elevate those antibody concentrations, they remained about four times less on average than the Epigraph-induced responses. T-cell responses also remained better in Epigraph-vaccinated pigs.
More and more-generalizable experiments will be needed to verify the Epigraph vaccine’s performance, Weaver said. The team is looking to test whether the vaccine candidate generates actual immunity in living pigs, beyond the promising immune responses from their cells in a laboratory. There’s also the matter of determining how long immunity might last.
But Weaver has already developed a human equivalent of the swine-flu vaccine cocktail he’s likewise preparing to test. Considering the similarities between flu infections in humans and pigs – susceptibilities to subtypes, clinical symptoms and even viral receptors in respiratory tracts – the recent findings bode well for future human-centric efforts, he said. Success on that front could eventually mean pivoting away from the current approach to flu vaccinations, where virologists are forced to predict what strains will dominate a flu season.
“This study is equivalent to a bench-to-bedside study, where the positive results in the preclinical mouse study are confirmed by positive results in a clinical pig study,” Weaver said. “This gives us confidence that when the concept is applied to human influenza virus, we’ll see the same translation from preclinical studies to clinical studies in humans.”
Visit biosci.unl.edu for more information.
Scott Schrage is a science writer and editor for University Communication at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.