Vaccines fight poultry bronchitis

Researchers from The Pirbright Institute in the United Kingdom are working to improve vaccines for infectious bronchitis virus. They’ve identified targets in the virus’s genetic code that could help improve the health and welfare of poultry.
Infectious bronchitis virus is a type of coronavirus that causes a highly contagious disease in poultry but doesn’t cause disease in humans, according to the Pirbright Institute. The virus causes respiratory symptoms and affects the reproductive tracts of birds. That reduces meat and egg production.
Current vaccines for infectious bronchitis virus are created by infecting embryonated hen’s eggs. The process involves infecting eggs with a live virus, harvesting the virus and then infecting more eggs. Each time the virus is recovered from the eggs, it’s weaker and less able to cause disease. It’s known as a live attenuated virus.
But the method leaves a risk that the resulting weakened strain could potentially revert to being able to cause disease. Using eggs in this way also could increase the virus’ ability to cause death in chicks before they’ve hatched.
By understanding a virus’s genetic code scientists can gain greater understanding of how it causes disease. That can help in the creation of more controlled and stable vaccines. Pirbright scientists identified parts of the genetic code that could be targeted to weaken the virus, such as genetic sequences that control virus multiplication, the ability to cause disease and start an immune response.
Using a technique called ‘reverse genetics’ scientists examined how the genetic code influences virus behavior during infection. That enabled them to then alter the genome of a disease-causing strain of infectious bronchitis virus known as M41. By altering the genetic sequences scientists weakened the virus and prevented it from causing disease.
Proteins known as ‘non-structural’ proteins – proteins involved in virus multiplication or control of the chicken’s cells – were identified as potential targets to weaken the M41 IBV strain. The study provides evidence that mutations in the genetic code for non-structural proteins offer a promising way to make vaccines against infectious bronchitis virus. The vaccines also may be suitable for vaccinating chicks prior to hatching.
The research demonstrates the safety of vaccinating eggs is advantageous to the poultry industry because vaccinating eggs is easier than flocks of chickens. It provides the ability to control the dose and gives protection at the point of hatching.
The research was published in the Journal of Virology. Visit journals.asm.org and search for "avian coronavirus infectious bronchitis virus" for more information.