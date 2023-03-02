ATHENS, Georgia – Vegans and vegetarians have long argued their approach to eating is the kindest to animals and the planet. But new research from the University of Georgia suggests that might not be the case.
Amy Trauger, author of the study and a professor in the University of Georgia-Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, said there’s nothing sustainable about the plant-based model.
“It’s really just a lot of greenwashing,” she said. “You really don’t have to look very far to see how problematic the narrative is.”
Most soybean products, such as tofu and tempeh, aren’t grown in the United States, the study found. Until recently they were largely imported from India, where soybean production contributes to deforestation and habitat loss. Soybean plantations also use valuable land space that could instead be used to ease food insecurity in the country. The pollution and environmental impact from transporting soybeans hundreds of thousands of miles to the United States is its own environmental issue.
Similarly palm oil, which often is used as a vegan substitute for butter or lard, is mostly imported from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Nigeria. Local ecosystems there have been devastated by deforestation. Millions of hectares of forests are razed for palm-oil production, resulting in the loss of biodiversity.
The palm-oil industry also has been the subject of allegations of human-rights violations. Child labor, sexual abuse and exposure to hazardous pesticides without proper protective equipment aren’t uncommon.
“People prioritize the lives of livestock and domesticated farm animals over the lives of the people who grow palm oil or soybeans,” Trauger said. “Corporations love to market to people that eating this way will make a difference in the world, but it won’t.”
It’s a common refrain that reducing meat consumption should help mitigate climate change. But that has little to do with the animals themselves. The issue is how the meat industry currently operates.
“Livestock is super important to both the sustainability of a farm system and to climate-change mitigation,” Trauger said.
For example one pig can produce more than 150 pounds of meat and 20 pounds of bacon. Raised on a pasture, outside in a forest with a diet of tree nuts, surplus milk and vegetable waste, that pig also can contribute to the health of soil, the forest and the ecosystem.
When the time comes to harvest the animal, a small-scale processing plant that avoids plastics and employs well-paid staff could be used to keep the supply chain short and transparent.
That one pig could feed a family for months, Trauger said.
“What’s left in the wake of that pig's life is soil restoration, small-business health, human health and a short supply chain that’s traceable,” she said. “There’s definitely an argument for reducing the amount of meat we eat, but we can get a good deal of our protein needs met with a small amount of animal products such as meat or eggs. Avocados, coconuts, cacao and coffee are plant-based, but they’re destroying the environment and livelihoods.”
The study was published in the Journal of Political Ecology. Visit journals.librarypublishing.arizona.edu and search for “Amy Trauger” for more information.
Leigh Beeson is a senior science/research writer for the University of Georgia