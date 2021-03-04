Ventilation designs improve cage-free hen-house air quality

When transitioning from caging hens in many rows and columns to having loose birds in the same building, there’s a lot to consider. Chief among them are air quality and bird comfort, said Eileen Fabian, a professor of agricultural engineering and environmental biophysics at Pennsylvania State University.
Hens in cage-free houses initially suffered from greater particulate and ammonia levels than those in traditional cage houses. That’s because not all manure is removed daily and birds scratch in the litter bedding, she said.
Fabian and Long Chen, a junior researcher at Tianjin Academy of Agricultural Sciences in China – who was then a Penn State doctoral candidate – began the study in 2017. Their goals were to design systems for improving air quality and uniformity in cage-free poultry facilities and to develop mechanisms that reduce airborne-disease spread within and between hen houses.
They and their colleagues conducted on-site assessments of several poultry-production facilities. They also gathered input from agricultural-construction professionals.
Using a computer design and analysis tool called computational fluid dynamics, the team ran simulations of current ventilation-system configurations in poultry houses. They evaluated indoor airflow patterns and air-quality parameters such as temperature, humidity and potential disease-particle spread during an outbreak.
With that data the researchers created a three-dimensional model of a commercial floor-raised, cage-free hen house. The model represented a typical stocking density. A one-eighth section of a barn was modeled at full scale with birds represented by hen-shaped, heated solid bodies.
The model also featured a typical design with top-wall inlets and sidewall exhaust-ventilation configuration. As an alternative to improve ventilation effectiveness, the team evaluated three configurations that provided more upward airflow from inlets lower in the sidewall and exhaust fans at the building ceiling or peak.
The series of fresh-air inlets and exhaust fans were positioned at different points in the house. That enabled the researchers to compare how fresh air is delivered to a hen-occupied area of the building and how contaminated air circulates before being removed. They repeated their simulations, measuring contours of airflow, temperature and pressure.
The results suggested that the ventilation design provided a comfortable temperature and appropriate air circulation at the bird level even during cold weather. It also improved air quality by reducing the spread of contaminants and airborne particles through the development of new, uniform design options.
The study was published in “Animal.” Visit mdpi.com and search for “Computational Fluid Dynamics Modeling of Ventilation and Hen Environment in Cage-Free Egg Facility” for more information.
Amy Duke is a public-relations specialist at Pennsylvania State University.