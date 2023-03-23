A surrogate virus for African swine fever virus recently was developed and validated by researchers at the University of Minnesota. Their work represents a breakthrough in efforts to develop effective mitigation strategies to control the virus and keep it from entering North America.
The researchers studied the Emiliania huxleyi virus in addition to the African swine fever virus. The former is similar to the African swine fever virus in terms of structure and stability. Emiliana huxleyi virus can safely be used in field studies to help scientists understand how it’s transmitted in real-world conditions, and what strategies are effective to prevent its spread.
One of the main benefits of the virus is its low-risk. It infects one specific species of marine algae and poses no harm to humans, plants or animals, according to the university.
The team was led by Gerald Shurson a professor in the University of Minnesota-College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, and Declan Schroeder an associate professor at the University of Minnesota-College of Veterinary Medicine. They used a novel testing method to measure and compare the two viruses based on their ability to survive and potentially become infectious in various environmental conditions.
They found both viruses could survive temperatures to as much as 212 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature at which water boils. That has significant implications for animal health and feed safety because it shows that African swine fever virus is more difficult to destroy than previously thought. That suggests that current biosecurity protocols may be inadequate.
“Given the possible routes of entry into the United States, imports of feed and feed ingredients from African swine fever virus-positive countries pose a risk,” Schroeder said. “Results from our 23-day feed transport study that used Emiliana huxleyi as a surrogate for African swine fever virus show it continues to be remarkably stable.”
Shurson said the study represents a breakthrough in reaching the goal of understanding the survival of African swine fever virus in various feed ingredients and complete feeds. It also is important in evaluating the effectiveness of mitigation strategies to inactivate the virus in feed and decontamination strategies for feed mills if they were to become contaminated.
With a validated surrogate now available, the researchers' next step is to determine exactly how protocols should be changed to keep pigs and the feeds they are fed safe. Visit ansci.umn.edu – search for "Jerry Shurson" and vetmed.umn.edu – search for "Declan Schroeder" – for more information.