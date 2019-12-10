Limited grazing of wheat pasture has proven to be the best approach for utilizing excellent-quality forage with mature beef cows. The protein requirements of a dry cow can be met by allowing her to graze on wheat pasture for one day and returning her to dry pasture grass and/or hay for two to three days. A pattern of one day on wheat and one day off should meet the protein needs of the same cow after calving.
The day on wheat pasture should be defined as the amount of time required for the cow to graze her fill of wheat forage of three to four hours – not a full 24 hours. That short time on wheat allows the cow to gather adequate amounts of protein and carry her through the ensuing days on dry grass or hay. A three- to five-hour grazing limit helps avoid unnecessary loss of valuable forage from trampling, bedding down and manure deposits. Depending on the planting date, during normal weather conditions in the fall enough wheat forage should be accumulated by late November or early December to supply the protein needs of about one to one-and-a-half cows per acre throughout the winter months when limit grazing is practiced.
Producers who decide to use continuous grazing of small-grain pastures should watch for the possibility of grass tetany. Grass tetany will normally strike when older cows are grazing small-grain pastures in the early spring. The danger will tend to subside as hot weather arrives. A mineral-deficient condition primarily due to calcium and to a lesser degree to magnesium is thought to be the major factor that triggers the disorder. It normally affects older cows nursing calves of less than two to three months of age. Dry cows are seldom affected.
When conditions for occurrence of tetany are suspected, cows should be provided mineral mixes containing 12 percent to 15 percent magnesium to be consumed at 3 to 4 ounces per day. It’s best for the supplements to be started a couple of months ahead of the period of tetany danger so proper intake can be established. Because tetany can also occur when calcium is lacking, calcium supplementation should be included. Symptoms of tetany from deficiencies of both minerals are indistinguishable without blood tests. The treatment consists of intravenous injections of calcium and magnesium gluconate, which supplies both minerals. Cows grazing lush small-grain pastures should be fed mineral mixes containing both calcium and magnesium.
