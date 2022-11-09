Young horses need extra care

As young ranch horses dot fields, and horse folks dream big for their future, one cannot overemphasize the importance of the steps taken during those early years.
Raising young horses requires consideration of many factors – most especially making good choices to support their health and nutrition. From strategic deworming and vaccination programs, to hoof health and more – a healthy start is crucial for a young horse.
Deworming critical
For our young horses, parasites are one of the greatest health concerns. Parasites can diminish a horse’s immunity as well as rob horses of nutrition, energy and overall wellness. They also can cause critical damage to a horse’s vital organs, hinder performance and impair growth.
Parasites are a big consideration for the young horse – as early as 6 months old, their parasite risk changes from ascarids to strongyles. Because of that a fecal egg count is recommended around the weanling to yearling time frame. For foals I recommend deworming every two months until a year old. Foals are prone to ascarids early on, and benzimidazole dewormers – also known as white dewormers – are recommended. Yearlings and two-year-olds should be dewormed on average three to four times per year, based on their fecal egg count results, with either ivermectin – or moxidectin and praziquantel for tapeworm control in the fall.
Vaccinations important
It’s important to have proper vaccine protocols in place for mares, foals and young horses – especially because at their young age their immunity isn’t strong enough to protect them.
The consideration starts with the mare. Be sure the mare is properly vaccinated so the foals receive protection through colostrum. Assuming the mare was vaccinated appropriately, administer a vaccine booster at nine months of pregnancy. Booster with a four-way, six-way or seven-way. Whatever the mare is at risk for, the foal will be at risk for as well.
Once a healthy, new foal comes into the world, it’s best practice to vaccinate the foal at four months of age with the same product as was used for the mare. Then booster with that product at six months of age and again as a yearling.
Dental health matters
According to the American Association of Equine Practitioners, a horse’s age matters in evaluating requirements for dental care. Young horses, such as two- and three-year-olds heading into training, will benefit from a comprehensive dental exam.
People are also reading…
Teeth should be floated to remove any sharp points and checked for retained caps. Caps should be removed if they have not been shed. That should be done before training begins, to prevent training problems related to sharp teeth, according to the association. Young horses, between two and five years old, may require more-attentive dental care.
Deciduous teeth tend to be softer than permanent teeth and may develop sharp enamel points more quickly. Also there is an extraordinary amount of dental maturation during that period. Twenty-four teeth will be shed and replaced by 36 to 40 adult teeth. To prevent maleruption problems, twice-a-year examinations are appropriate for young horses from birth to five years of age, according to the association
Nutrition is also important for young horses, said Jyme Nichols, Stride animal-health director of nutrition.
General nutrition critical
Once the foal is on the ground and weaned, don’t just kick them out to pasture. The first two to three years is a critical phase where extreme levels of trace minerals and amino acids are needed to support proper bone and joint health.
It’s important a young horse receive fortified feed with essential single-amino-acid-bound trace minerals including copper, zinc and manganese. Those will encourage maximum structural integrity. It doesn’t matter how much glucosamine, methylsulfonylmethane – MSM, chondroitin or hyaluronic acid is given to a horse, if basic trace minerals and amino acids are lacking they’ll never reach full structural potential.
For the young horse, it’s best to prioritize. Forage should be given first. If green grass is an option, Nichols said she’s a fan. Keep in mind grass, hay or alfalfa don’t provide adequate trace-mineral levels for a young horse. Those critical nutrients must be supplied through a fortified feed or a supplement. Work with an equine nutritionist to ensure levels of lysine, methionine, zinc, copper, manganese and selenium are included in the diet in proper levels and ratios. And remember more is not always better.
Healthy hooves need feed
Biotin tends to get all the credit for healthy hooves but it’s just one small piece of the puzzle. Other nutrients of extreme importance for hoof health include zinc, copper, manganese, selenium, lysine and methionine.
Researchers have found that providing 20 milligrams of biotin per day in the total diet – feed plus supplements – is enough to significantly improve hoof quality. The catch is that one must continue the supplementation in order to benefit. Reducing the amount or stopping will cause the quality to regress back to what it was. In addition, the improvements happen only in new growth; it can take eight to 15 months for the hoof to grow completely out. Increasing the daily dose of biotin to 100 milligrams may be helpful for horses that have exceptionally poor hoof quality or sole depth. Biotin sounds like a magic fix but don’t be fooled. A well-balanced diet is the crux to excellent hoof health.
Keep these tips in mind to offer a young horse the best possible start.
Visit ValleyVet.com for more information.
Dr. Tony Hawkins is a Valley Vet Supply technical-service veterinarian. He attended Kansas State University-College of Veterinary Medicine where he focused on mixed-animal practice. Before joining the technical-service veterinarian team at Valley Vet Supply, Hawkins practiced veterinary medicine in Marysville, Kansas, where he was involved in cattle health – including processing, obstetrical work and servicing the local sale barn. He’s treasured by the community for his care of horses and pets, through wellness appointments and surgery.
Valley Vet Supply was founded in 1985 by veterinarians to provide customers with animal-health solutions. Building on more than half a century of experience in veterinary medicine, Valley Vet Supply serves equine, pet and livestock owners with thousands of products and medications selected by Valley Vet Supply Technical Service veterinarians and team of industry professionals. With an in-house pharmacy that is licensed in all 50 states, and verified through the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Valley Vet Supply is a source for horse, livestock and pet supplies. Visit ValleyVet.com for more information.