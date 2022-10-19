Celebrate fall in Wisconsin

OPINION Fall is a glorious time of year in Wisconsin. From the leaves changing color to the plethora of local events and outdoor recreational activities that abound, there is something for everyone.
As we move forward we will be having fewer and fewer hours of sunlight. As we feel the beginning of a nip in the air, our trees respond to shorter days and cooler temperatures by producing less and less chlorophyll. Carotenoids make the red, orange, yellow and brown bursts we see during the fall through the landscape.
The Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s 2022 Fall Color Report website at www.travelwisconsin.com/fall-color-report is a fantastic resource to use to plan road trips to catch the changing colors. Use it as a resource to see the best colors, whether it be on a drive, a bicycle ride or a hike. But look quickly – they’re fading fast.
Our local farms have hay rides, pumpkin patches and corn mazes. Go apple-picking and stock up on cider as the days become colder. These are excellent ways to enjoy the beautiful fall weather and support our local farmers.
People are also reading…
In western Wisconsin we’re blessed with an abundance of festivals and events that take advantage of this beautiful change. Travel Wisconsin is a fantastic resource to help find the right event. Visit ww.travelwisconsin.com for more information.
Many of our state’s outdoor enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting this season. Wisconsin is a mecca for outdoor activities. The fall hunting and fishing season is one of the best times to take advantage of that. Western Wisconsin’s proximity to the mighty Mississippi River means water-fowlers travel to our communities for a great hunt.
Anglers are gearing up for the fall feeding frenzy on Western Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers. Whether you prefer to fish in small streams, lakes or rivers, our ecosystem is host to a multitude of species of freshwater fish. It’s a great time of year to catch a trout or a walleye at their largest.
People from far and wide know how amazing Wisconsin can be this time of year. Those activities and events aren’t just for passing the time; everyone looks forward to this time of year as one last push for catching good weather before winter sets in. Fall tourism is also a great way to celebrate traditions and be grateful for living in such a beautiful region.
So enjoy the Wisconsin autumn, whether it’s taking a day trip to look at the changing foliage, bringing the family to find the perfect pumpkin, or spending quality time with friends and family on the water or in the woods. Fall in Wisconsin is a magical time. I encourage you to take in all that our area has to offer.
Jeff Smith of Brunswick represents the 31st District of Wisconsin as a member of the Democratic Party.