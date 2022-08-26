OPINION Aug. 26 we celebrate Women’s Equality Day and the 102nd anniversary of the 19th Amendment. I personally know and work with so many women who are influential leaders and work hard for a better Wisconsin. I find it difficult to imagine a time when women were barred from participating in our democracy and so many other elements of our society.
Twenty states and territories extended voting rights to women prior to the ratification of the 19th Amendment through their own legislative processes, but Wisconsin was not among them. In 1884 women in Wisconsin were allowed to vote on school matters, but a short five years later the State Supreme Court rescinded that small democratic participation. For the next 30 years the Wisconsin State Senate and Assembly would try 21 times in various manners to enfranchise women, but they all would fail.
After failing on the state level in many places around the nation, women-suffrage leaders and organizations started to focus on a constitutional amendment – no easy task. But U.S. Rep. James R. Mann, R-Illinois, in May 1919 proposed a resolution to approve the Susan B. Anthony Amendment, which was then sent to the states for ratification.
Wisconsin and Illinois voted to ratify the amendment June 10, 1919, but Wisconsin became the first state to approve it when Illinois was forced to vote again a week later due to a clerical error. It took another 14 months for the required three-fourths of the states to ratify the Amendment, and it was by no means a popular piece of legislation. The last state to ratify, Tennessee, hinged on the vote of one anti-suffragist – who nonetheless voted in support after hearing from his mother.
Eight days later, Aug. 26, 1920, Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby certified the 19th Amendment. A few months later more than 8 million women across the nation cast their ballots for the first time. It’s important to note that the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote but many women of color would wait decades to be able to exercise their right to vote due to oppressive poll taxes, literacy tests and other barriers.
It took decades and a lot of personal sacrifice on behalf of suffragists for women to have the right to vote in the United States. Leading suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt, from Ripon, Wisconsin, spearheaded in 1916 the “Winning Plan” to ratify the 19th Amendment. She went on to create the League of Women Voters, which for more than 100 years has been focused on increasing voter participation in our democracy.
On Women’s Equality Day we celebrate how far we have come, but also acknowledge all we have yet to accomplish. In 1984 women began to outpace men in turning out to vote in presidential elections, and that gap continues to widen.
As women continue to own more of the share of the vote, voting accessibility becomes increasingly important to keep women exercising their hard-fought-for voting rights. Every absentee-voting change and every early-vote change disproportionately affects women.
Voting rights are fundamental for all people to own a stake in their democracy, but we can’t ignore the other societal issues plaguing women in our country. Reproductive rights, pay equity and gender bias are some of the issues that must be addressed to bring about true equality.
We can and must do better for women. Huge strides in advancement more than 100 years ago should give us the courage to take the big steps now for equality. Join me in celebrating Women’s Equality Day with reflection and renewed action for the rights of women across Wisconsin.
Jeff Smith of Brunswick represents the 31st District of Wisconsin as a member of the Democratic Party.