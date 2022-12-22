Energy-efficiency incentives abound

OPINION This time of the year leaves most of us dreading to see our heating bills. But this year we have new options to afford our bills and better incentives to make home improvements that will reduce our bills going forward.
Recently the U.S. Energy Information Administration released an important warning about greater-than-expected energy costs this winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association forecasts temperatures this winter to be colder than the previous winter, which will contribute to heating-fuel consumption and demand.
In the Midwest, where well more than half of households use natural gas to heat their homes, costs are estimated to increase by 33 percent. For electricity, the increase in cost is somewhat less but still significant, projected at about 10 percent. WEC Energy Group released an estimate that electric-heating prices per household may increase an average of $20 to $30 per month.
Established by the federal government in 1991, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program annually helps many families afford the cost of heating their homes throughout the winter. The program helped more people than it ever had during the COVID-19 pandemic. But when compared to need, the program is incredibly underfunded. Program staff estimate the program is only able to help one out of every six eligible households, leaving many families to find support on their own.
President Joe Biden recently announced an additional investment of $4.5 billion through the program to help Americans with home-heating costs. That comes about a month after Wis. Gov. Tony Evers announced $13.6 million in funding to Wisconsin’s division of the program, the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program. That additional funding will absorb increasing prices and rate hikes, and help more families keep the heat on this winter.
As a member of the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change, I have been serious about incorporating energy efficiency, reducing energy use and finding renewable solutions. Every decision we make for climate change will save Wisconsin families money down the road. We must take a diversified approach to tackling climate change and think outside the box for ways we can maximize our energy use and resources.
This winter, consider taking steps to make your home more efficient. In addition to the Biden-administration funding, the U.S. Department of Energy announced it would allocate an additional $9 billion in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to support 1.6 million households nationwide to upgrade homes and decrease energy bills.
Wisconsin’s version of the energy-efficiency-assistance program is called the Wisconsin Weatherization Assistance Program. It can help reduced-income property owners improve energy efficiency and reduce heating costs. Improvements such as improving insulation, sealing air leaks, installing energy-saving technology devices, and repairing or replacing inefficient appliances can dramatically reduce energy costs. Visit www.benefits.gov/benefit/1887 for more information
The Wisconsin Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources has a handy map to help find resources for heating assistance in each county, whether for payment relief or assistance to finance energy-efficiency improvements. Visit energyandhousing.wi.gov for more information. There you can find links to online application portals for heating- and rental-assistance programs, as well as contact numbers for the energy-assistance and weatherization agencies for each county.
Look at the resources to learn more about how each of us can do our part to consume less energy while also saving money. An ounce of prevention now using these incredible incentives is worth a pound of cure when this time of year comes around again.
Jeff Smith of Brunswick represents the 31st District of Wisconsin as a member of the Democratic Party.