Fair maps will of people

OPINION There seems to be only one thing people of both political parties can agree on – our legislative process is broken. Compromise is rare, most elections have pre-ordained winners and incumbents feel free to ignore constituents who disagree with them. Fortunately we have an opportunity to fix the problem once and for all. We can restore Wisconsin’s reputation as a state that works by and for the people, and we have introduced legislation that can do just that.
We are two elected officials who unequivocally believe politicians should not draw political maps, which is why we’re introducing the Fair Maps Bill. The legislation would establish an independent non-partisan commission to create legislative districts based on commonsense principles including compactness. The districts would follow municipal boundaries and keep communities together whenever possible.
To understand why the reforms are needed, just look at what happened the last time the maps were created. Ten years ago legislative districts were drawn in secret, by private attorneys working for politicians, with zero input from the public and one partisan objective – to take decision-making away from the voters and give it to a political party. With the help of secrecy oaths and computer algorithms unavailable to past mapmakers, they drew crazy political boundaries that locked in their party’s advantage for a decade.
And it worked! Wisconsin is known as a “purple” state because every statewide election is decided by extremely thin margins. Yet in the Wisconsin legislature one party has an overwhelming majority in both the Senate and the Assembly. That majority is far beyond anything that can be explained by political geography.
Unfortunately gerrymandering has been a bipartisan issue nationally. For instance Maryland has a gerrymander that is just as skewed as Wisconsin’s because, let’s be honest, who wouldn’t be tempted to lock in job security for a decade? (One example is Republican; one is Democratic.)
But one politician’s gain is a collective loss to our state and our democracy. When Democrats and Republicans run in “safe” seats we get candidates loyal to the party, not the people in their district. Moderate Republican or Democratic candidates cannot win in extremely partisan districts. That leaves a gap where bipartisanship is usually able to grow and thrive. Gerrymandered maps produce candidates who are comfortable, serving year after year with no incentive to innovate or do better. Competition is good for business, and competition is good for candidates too.
For those who say we can never remove partisanship from the process, we need look no further than our own Legislative Reference Bureau. Wisconsin was the first state in the nation to pioneer a state-level, non-partisan, professional legislative support staff. The Legislative Reference Bureau works with both Republicans and Democrats to ensure our laws are crafted to the best of our abilities without unintended legal consequences. Those men and women aren’t political appointees. They’re trained to help each member based solely on the substance of the issue at hand.
The Fair Maps Bill would utilize the expertise of the existing Legislative Reference Bureau staff, with input from a citizen-led Redistricting Advisory Commission. They would create maps that are fair, compact and as free from political favoritism as possible.
We need the Fair Maps Bill to prevent Wisconsin maps from ever being gerrymandered again, by any political party, for partisan gain. We don’t want our kids facing this crisis 10 years from now. We want to join Iowa, Michigan and the 11 other states that have a nonpartisan redistricting commission – instead of waging expensive taxpayer-funded legal battles.
We want politicians like us to stay out of the map-making process. But most of all we want to fix the problem once and for all to restore Wisconsin’s tradition of open government. Contact elected representatives at 800-362-9472 and tell them to support the Fair Maps Bill. Because if there’s one more thing we should all agree on, it’s that the will of the people – not political parties – should be the law of the land.
Jeff Smith of Brunswick represents the 31st District of Wisconsin as a member of the Democratic Party. Deb Andraca of Whitefish Bay represents the 23rd District of Wisconsin as a member of the Democratic Party.