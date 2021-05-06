Let’s beat COVID-19

OPINION At every stage of the pandemic we’ve done what’s best to keep our communities safe. We stayed home, socially-distanced and started wearing masks – all to protect our neighbors and families. The pandemic isn’t at an end just yet. We still need to work together to put the pandemic behind us. Everyone will need to pitch in by being vaccinated so we can reach herd immunity.
From the very beginning of the pandemic we heard the goal was to reach herd immunity. I don’t ever recall knowing anything about herd immunity before, but then again we never faced anything like this in our lifetime. So what is herd immunity?
An easy way to think of herd immunity is “community immunity.” Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community – the herd – becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person-to-person less likely. We can reach herd immunity when a proportion of the population that is immune is greater than the population susceptible to contracting the disease. Herd immunity is reached when enough people have developed protective antibodies to the disease. There are two ways this can happen – either through infection or inoculation.
Scientists and health-care professionals developed and delivered the COVID-19 vaccine at a rapid pace without risking an individual’s health and safety. Like during wartimes, the urgency of the moment brought out the best in our scientists and medical minds. In just a matter of months we had multiple vaccines available and distributed to every state. Wisconsin remains a national leader in putting shots in arms.
The pace at which scientists developed a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is mind blowing, compared to that of other well-documented vaccines. In the late-1940s polio outbreaks were frequent, disabling more than 35,000 people a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It took years of research and trials before the polio vaccine was widely distributed. After the polio vaccines were introduced in 1955 and 1963, cases decreased to less than 100 per year in the 1960s and less than 10 in the 1970s. Since 1979 no cases of polio have originated in the United States. But it takes just one traveler with polio to bring it into the United States if we aren’t vigilant and our communities aren’t immunized.
There have been more than 31 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States since the beginning of 2020. At the time this column was written, about 103 million Americans were fully vaccinated – or 31 percent of the population. In Wisconsin almost 2 million people have been fully vaccinated, which accounts for almost 35 percent of our population.
It’s a good start but not where we need to be. Like most major achievements it only becomes more difficult as we approach the finish line. But if we work together we can improve our chances of stopping the spread and eradicating COVID-19.
If you or someone you know is hesitant, please consider the community around you. Professionals are available to answer your questions and share facts about the COVID-19 vaccine.
For those still doing research, it’s important to know COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC have detailed the vaccines’ safety and efficacy.
Additionally the COVID-19 vaccines cannot give anyone the virus. According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. That may cause a person to have some side effects, but that’s normal.
Know that COVID-19 vaccines are FREE. There are many options where a person can be vaccinated, including a local health department, pharmacies, community-based vaccination clinics, on-site vaccination clinics and from a doctor or health-care provider.
Find a vaccine provider by visiting www.vaccines.gov and inserting your zip code. It’s free, simple and safe. Being vaccinated is the right thing to do for yourself, your family and your neighbors to reach community immunity.
Jeff Smith of Brunswick represents the 31st District of Wisconsin as a member of the Democratic Party.