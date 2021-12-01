Support small businesses

OPINION During the past 10 to 15 years we’ve seen an amazing resurgence of entrepreneurs and small home-grown businesses. Something seems to have occurred to make us realize that fun and quality shopping isn’t necessarily in malls. Sure it’s still pretty fascinating that so many stores can be under one roof, but something was always missing. It was the personal identity of a small business – going into a shop that we won’t find in every city and every mall. That small business that only exists in our town. That shop owned by our neighbor.
Whether it's a unique restaurant or a boutique, if it’s one-of-a-kind it’s special. It just makes me smile thinking of the now-flourishing main streets that had once been written off – seeing people walking the sidewalks, enjoying the day and helping the local economy.
If there is an economic driver for any local community; it’s entrepreneurship. Of course some locally started businesses grow so they have multiple locations, but they’re still part of our community. It’s where it all begins and it’s something we can be proud of.
There are some really common places to find small businesses to support. Farmers markets have become popular everywhere, for instance. It’s a great place to find goods that are fresh and grown within just a few miles of the spot we buy it.
One of the most noticeable growths in Wisconsin has taken place in local breweries. It’s not just the corner tavern anymore; now we can choose from one of dozens of taps that were brewed right there in the same locale. Often the choices change with the season, or even week to week. Wineries have also found a home in Wisconsin. Drive through the field where the grapes are harvested and walk into the shop to taste amazing homegrown wine.
When shopping for unique gifts, we can’t beat locally produced goods sold in “Main Street” shops. So many talented people all around us produce beautiful jewelry, wood-turned bowls, artwork and so much more.
Consider spending your holiday money supporting local businesses. It’s a great way to show support to our neighbors and keep our money working in the community. It can be a nice feeling knowing that our dollars stay in Wisconsin. Talk about paying it forward.
Even though there is a dedicated day to supporting small businesses – Small Business Saturday which was Nov. 27 this year – I want to remind everyone they’re here every day. Our hardworking neighbors keep the economic gears turning year-round so their communities can thrive. From retail to service industry, small business needs us as much as we need them. That includes local artists and local repair shops.
As someone who worked, managed and owned a small service business for most of my life, I can say the reward is great though the work is difficult. Owning, working and supporting small businesses develops community and forms lifelong bonds. I know I will always be attached to the folks I worked with and for. That’s the spirit of local small business.
Share in that special feeling of community; visit local businesses. Take the time to learn who works there. Listen to their stories. It’s worth it. You may grow your circle of friends even in a time when we’ve faced so much adversity. Go out to enjoy and share.
Jeff Smith of Brunswick represents the 31st District of Wisconsin as a member of the Democratic Party.