OPINION You are not alone.
You may hear this often but especially during May – Mental Health Awareness Month. Historically there have been stigmas attached to mental illness, preventing people from talking about it or even considering what it really is. As a society we can make tremendous differences if only we accept that the brain is like any other organ in our body. We need to take care of our mental health just as much as our physical health.
During the past year more Americans struggled with their mental health as a result of the pandemic. People experienced greater isolation and stress, which contributed to increased anxiety and depression. During Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond, it’s important we have conversations about our mental-health needs and fully understand it’s okay to not be okay. Many Americans struggle with mental health, but there are people and resources available to help and provide support.
Mental health is prevalent within the United States; it disproportionately impacts certain populations. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that one in five adults will experience some form of mental illness each year while less than half will seek treatment.
It’s worth noting that 50 percent of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75 percent by age 24. That statistic certainly illuminates the need to treat symptoms as early as possible. Sadly the average length of time between the onset of mental-illness symptoms and treatment is 11 years. That gives some indication as to how difficult it can be to diagnose mental illness at such a young age and work with affected parties on early intervention strategies.
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in the 10-year-old to 34-year-old group, and the 10th leading cause overall. That’s a tragedy families should never be forced to endure; we can reduce those numbers dramatically with greater mental-health awareness and support.
Members of the LGBTQ community experience societal prejudice and discrimination, which contribute to increased rates of mental illness. Lesbian, gay and bisexual youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide than straight youth. Even more shocking is the fact that transgender adults are 12 times more likely to attempt suicide. With those statistics on our conscience, it would be wise for politicians to stop ostracizing the LGBTQ community and develop policies inclusive of all identities.
Additional statistics show just how prevalent mental-health illness is in our communities. More than 20 percent of citizens experiencing homelessness, 37 percent of incarcerated adults and 70.4 percent of youth in the juvenile justice system suffer from a diagnosed mental illness. Forty-one percent of Veterans Health Administration patients suffer from a mental-health disorder or drug addiction.
There’s often a connection between a drug-abuse disorder and mental illness, with stigmas attached to both. For too long our society has blamed the victims of drug addiction and mental illness for their disease. With that mindset there was rarely any compassion or services for people who needed help.
Mental-health diagnosis and treatment continue to be inaccessible for many Americans. Currently 55 percent of U.S. counties don’t have a single practicing psychiatrist. Even if mental-health treatment is nearby, affordability of care is a major concern. Fortunately laws have been in place and amended through time to ensure that patients with mental illness are not discriminated against. But there’s still more we can do to improve accessibility and affordability, and remove barriers for Americans seeking support.
Much has been learned about mental-health illness and treatment needs, but we still have a lot to learn. We risk paying a great cost if we don’t accept that mental-health illness exists. Though May is Mental Health Awareness Month, the weight of a mental illness impacts those who suffer all year long. Be understanding and compassionate – as with anyone who suffers any other illness. And for those who suffer – you are not alone.
Visit nami.org for more information.
Jeff Smith of Brunswick represents the 31st District of Wisconsin as a member of the Democratic Party.