From the Fields: Greg Galbraith

As of Aug. 1, Wisconsin was ahead of its five-year average by six days; 70 percent of corn was reported silking.
On a state-wide basis the crop is rated excellent by 75 percent of farmers. Soybeans are faring at a similar success level.
Alfalfa second-cutting is almost 100 percent complete while one-fourth of Wisconsin farmers report being finished with third crop.
Potato harvest is at 5 percent complete; condition is rated good to excellent by 96 percent of responding growers.
Scratch central Wisconsin from the list of regions with farmers reporting soil being very short of moisture. After a dry start to the growing season rain has become close to an everyday affair as farmers turn the page on July and head into August.
Sam Zimmerman of On Q Holsteins near Ringle, Wisconsin, pulled up next to me in the Easton Town Hall parking lot as I was snapping photos of his cornfields and recovering alfalfa crop.
“That’s fourth-crop alfalfa coming on,” he said, gesturing from his truck toward a field across the county highway.
Zimmerman is one of the 25 percent of Wisconsin farmers who completed third-crop alfalfa harvest by Aug. 1. His alfalfa crop will turn from forage to milk when processed by his 450 Holstein dairy cows.
August signals the beginning of small-grain harvest in central Wisconsin. I texted Wayne Breitenfeldt – who dairy-farms just east of Wausau, Wisconsin – to ask him when he’d be combining the barley crop he planted in early spring. I pass by it almost every day heading to my woodlot. I lucked out, pulling into his field entrance just as he was starting the first headland with his John Deere combine.
Breitenfeldt no-tilled the barley into the previous year’s soybean stubble. He planted an alfalfa seeding along with the barley; the young seedlings are 8 to 10 inches high. He’s a third-generation dairyman who farms a total of 600 acres of cropland; his family has worked his land since 1945. He’s used no-till planting practices for 20 years and is happy with the results.
“People can’t relate to putting corn into sod, but we’ve been doing it for years,” he said.
He raises crops to feed his 110-cow crossbred dairy herd, which includes Montbéliarde cattle and Norwegian Reds. Breitenfeldt said he’s having an excellent crop year. He feels fortunate to have missed the hail and wind damage that occurred July 25 north of him.
The extended temperature forecast for central Wisconsin has highs in the 80s through the mid-point of August. That keeps us in the dog-days category. The result should be well-filled ears of corn and plump pods of soybeans.
Hopefully your silos, bins and bags of stored crops will be adequate for storing a bounteous harvest. Keep your woodruff key straight in the disc-bine drive shaft and your cotter pins handy in the combine toolbox. And don’t forget that thermos of coffee when you head out for a day of reaping.
Until the next field report, safe harvest.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.