Farmers in north-central Wisconsin were happy to be ahead of schedule finishing first crop the week of June 7 through June 13. Early in the week I visited James Juedes of Ringle, Wisconsin, who grows crops on 180 acres to raise forage for his 60-cow dairy herd. He focuses on corn and alfalfa for his herd.
“I don’t bother with beans anymore,” he said. “I’m better off concentrating on getting quality forage put up.”
Juedes was making a push to chop and bag a field of alfalfa before the effects of Tropical Storm Cristobal could be felt on his eastern-Marathon County farm. He’s having a custom operator take care of the chopping task.
“I can’t justify the investment in forage-harvesting equipment and doing the work myself when these guys can come in and finish in a few hours what would take me an entire day if not more,” he said. “It’s hard enough to find reliable labor. These guys make it look easy.”
Temperatures in the upper-80s had the crop drying surprisingly fast. Juedes said he was glad to see the custom merger take six rows of cut forage and combine them into a single row for the chopper. That slowed drying. He grabbed an armload of the cut forage and judged it would make excellent silage. He told me it’s been a number of years since planting was finished before haying commenced.
“It’s been a good spring for planting and now we’re ahead of schedule for getting first-crop hay in,” he said. “It feels good; we needed it.”
About 2 miles away as the crow flies Toby Cartledge was busy preparing a bagger for a day of chopping first crop on some of the 400 acres of land he grows organic crops on to feed his 100-cow rotationally grazed dairy herd. When I arrived Jake Amacher, owner of Cranky Jake LLC of Mosinee, Wisconsin, was there with his mobile welding truck taking care of a few welding tasks on the farm. Amacher told me he covers the entire state with his business.
“I get to meet different people from all walks of life,” he said. “It’s made my world smaller if you know what I mean.”
Cartledge and his wife, Mindy Cartledge, along with their two boys Eli, 6, and Oliver, 11 months, have an organic dairy farm a few miles from the Eau Claire Dells in eastern Marathon County.
The Cartledge crop-acreage breakdown includes 90 acres of corn for silage, 250 acres of hay, 50 acres of millet seeded down with ryegrass and clover, and 200 acres of land dedicated to grazing their herd. Toby Cartledge said he likes what millet has to offer as an alternate forage for his herd.
“It’s similar to sorghum-sudangrass in terms of yield but there’s no prussic acid concerns,” he said.
The Cartledges favor chopping and bagging instead of silage baling.
“I can get forage harvested much faster by chopping,” he said.
Both Juedes and the Cartledges were glad to have a big chunk of first crop taken care of before the tropical-storm rains made their way into north-central Wisconsin. The skies opened in the late afternoon June 9. A slow steady rain came straight down and added almost 2 inches of rain to the region. That will likely guarantee a decent second crop of hay for farmers in the region when July rolls around.