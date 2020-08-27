Driving across Marathon County, Wisconsin, on County Highway Z, I noticed a field tilled to a fine crumbly texture. That was prime farmland that grows alfalfa and corn. I waited to see what crop emerged but only saw small red flags at regular intervals across the black soil.
The field was going into ginseng. Marathon County in 2017 accounted for 74 percent of the ginseng harvested in the nation. Soon the field will be covered with an even layer of golden straw as the planting progresses. The telltale black shade cloth supported by a network of wood posts will be next.
Farmers in north-central Wisconsin are enjoying a bit of respite from July’s extreme humidity and frequent thunderstorm downpours. It’s the time of the year when corn husks swell and soybean pods grow fat with seed.
I stopped along a country road to look at a Sam Zimmerman cornfield. Sam and Jenn Zimmerman own On Q Holsteins near Ringle, Wisconsin. The plants were about 12 feet high and the ears were filling nicely.
“That alfalfa field next to the corn is coming with its fourth crop,” Zimmerman told me.
He agreed it’s been a great year to grow crops.
Closer to my woodlot I visited a neighbor who grew 30 acres of corn for grain on an older sod field. I caught up with Neil Martin and five of his seven children as they were finishing feeding calves. Martin planted a short-season variety of corn May 22. He’s been tracking the stages of development and everything rings true to the variety description.
“The kernels should develop a black layer the first week of September,” he said.
Summer annuals are also being harvested as silage across the region. Early-established Japanese millet that was harvested at the beginning of August is showing terrific recovery for a subsequent crop. Scattered amongst the countryside are random fields of grassy hay being cut for dry-baled second crop. Small-grain harvest is beginning on a portion of acreage in the region and will be in full swing as we proceed toward the end of the month. For farmers it’s a good time to take a vacation or just take the work level down a notch to enjoy a brief break before the busy fall season arrives.