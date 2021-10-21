From the Fields: Greg Galbraith

It was a mid-October day in central Wisconsin. A patchwork of fields reduced to stubble by harvesting machines were bordered by the reds and golds of autumn’s maples, basswoods and oaks. Other fields with dropped ears of corn and drying pods of soybeans awaited the knives of combines.
I was at the high point of County Highway N near the old fire tower in eastern Marathon County when Roger Thompson texted me.
“I’m combining corn today near the intersection of Y and N,” he said.
He was a quarter-mile away as the crow flies so I coasted down the hill and found him on his S77 Gleaner combine dropping the header into the last rows of a corn field. The day prior rain had fallen so he switched from doing beans back to corn while the soybean fields dried.
Thompson has 1,500 acres of corn and 1,000 acres of beans left to custom-harvest this year. I sat in the buddy seat of his combine as we caught up on how the season is progressing, while he finished harvesting the last point rows of corn in a 10-acre field. He’s seeing corn yields of 200 bushels per acre and beans at 60 bushels per acre.
“Prices are up,” he said. “That’s good for business.”
His first experience custom-harvesting was a crop of oats when he was in high school some 40 years ago.
Statistics on corn-harvest operations in the central region of Wisconsin are similar to 2020. Corn-silage harvest is more than 90 percent complete and well ahead of the five-year average. Soybeans are dropping leaves at a fast clip; the crop is heading to the bin between bouts of rain that slows progress. Winter-wheat plantings are close to complete; 50 percent have emerged in the heart of the state.
It’s been a long growing season. Central-Wisconsin-farmer mudrooms still have heavy coats and warm boots stored away. As of this mid-month field report we’ve yet to see a frost in the center of the state. Ninety percent of the corn crop has reached maturity without being effected by a killing frost. The fourth cutting of alfalfa is 96 percent complete. Pasture condition is 60 percent good to excellent heading into dormancy. Rotationally grazed pastures are on their final round of grazing before grass-based operators turn to rationing stockpiled pastures.
The growing season’s been marked by the new normal of extreme rainfall events in isolated areas. A late-August rainfall dropped 4 inches of rain at the woodlot. An Oct. 8 storm centered in Taylor County, Wisconsin, dumped more than 8 inches in some locations. Central-Wisconsin farms report adequate soil-moisture conditions, with an increase in the surplus rating toward east-central Wisconsin. Fall tillage is well under way, with 30 percent complete across the state.
As the leaves fall and autumn teases us with days that vacillate between dreary and exhilarating, harvest continues. Weather is the great fact on the farm. The ample rain and abundant warmth has produced a bounty this fall.
Here’s to a safe harvest for the men and women who labor daily to grow our food.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.