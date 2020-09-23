U.S. Highway 8 cuts across northern Wisconsin like an asphalt dance floor. I saw an occasional burst of yellow and red as I traveled to my woodlot from a weekend at my off-grid cabin. Fall is knocking at the door.
Along the way hit or miss frosts withered random cornfields. Fourth-cutting alfalfa hay was well under way, with 60 percent of the farms in the north-central area reported being finished by Sept. 13.
Sam Zimmerman of On Q Holsteins near Ringle, Wisconsin, put 5,000 gallons of liquid manure on a harvested third-crop alfalfa field Aug. 5.
“It grew like crazy,” he said. “I have never had such consistent alfalfa harvests as this year. Our harvest dates were May 30, June 30, Aug. 5 and we took fourth crop Sept. 4.”
One of the hay crops that’s a bit of an unsung hero in north-central Wisconsin is red clover. Many farms in the region are doing a third cutting of the crop this summer. It grows where alfalfa won’t because it tolerates wetter ground. It mixes well with a blend of grasses to make good-quality hay but can be a challenge to dry.
“Red clover establishes quicker than alfalfa and is more winter-hearty,” said Dan Olson, dairy farmer and owner of Forage Innovations LLC. “It has similar protein and neutral detergent fiber as alfalfa but has higher fiber digestibility and nearly twice as much bypass protein. In aggressive rotations with silages, red clover should be a part of any perennial mix.”
Corn-silage harvesting has begun in earnest in the north-central region. Some of the early-planted corn is between 65 percent and 73 percent moisture. Prior to Sept. 13 it was difficult to find days suitable for field work of any kind; intermittent rains and cooler-than-normal temperatures prevailed. But the week leading to Sept. 18 saw ideal conditions with a lot of corn acreage falling to the knives of choppers for silage. Some early-harvested cornfields in the western part of the region have been seeded to cover crops thanks to the ability to aerial-seed.
Some early-planted soybeans are dropping their lower leaves; most have begun yellowing. That’s a full two weeks ahead of 2019. The crop is exceptionally tall and forecasted yield estimates are running at more than average. Potato harvest is also ahead of 2019; about half the crop is in the bin and is running 92 percent good to excellent.
As temperatures fluctuate from 50 degrees to 70 degrees for highs, I tossed my old farm-chore coat and muck boots into the back seat of my truck. I never know when I’m going to be in a farm field snapping photos of the harvest taking place. As corn goes to the silage pile the fields open and the views are new once more.
Enjoy the harvest season.