From the Fields: Greg Galbraith

Good to excellent is how most Wisconsin farmers describe their crops this fall. Harvest continues ahead of normal for both corn and soybeans in central Wisconsin. Seventy-eight percent of farmers in Wisconsin report adequate topsoil moisture, a figure that bodes well for next spring as we head into freezing weather across America’s Dairyland.
- Only 40 percent of corn for grain harvest remains in the fields as combines swallow maize rows 10 days ahead of the five-year average.
- Soybeans are a similar story. Conditions for harvest have the crop at 84 percent harvested.
- Winter-wheat plantings are 97 percent complete. Eighty-five percent of the crop has emerged across Wisconsin. That’s a whopping two weeks ahead of normal. Fall tillage operations are similarly 12 days ahead of the five-year average.
We seem to be in a period of creating new normals. Temperature maps from the Midwest Regional Climate Center show an increase in temperatures in the state that deviate in the warm direction from 1991 through 2020 normals. The northern portion of Wisconsin had temperatures from two to five degrees warmer than normal. Growing-degree days increased across the state this cropping season. Maybe Wisconsin will be the heart of corn country as a result of the warming climate; time will tell.
Central-Wisconsin silos and bunkers are full of corn silage, alfalfa and grass-clover mixes after a harvest season that progressed with few delays; the weather cooperated fully in the region. Round bales line the edges of fields in neat rows while their small square counterparts are stacked neatly in haymows. Five crops of alfalfa await the mouths of cattle owners producing beef and milk. Set stocked pastures are bare and forage supplementation has begun for most livestock producers. Managed pastures are beginning the rationing of stockpiled grazing on many grazing-based farms.
As I leave my woodlot property at dusk, the road ditches stir with rutting deer. A bare stretch of woods along a gravel road reveals an old apple tree laden with a few scattered red fruits. It’s the only hint of color against a grey sky and stark trees. And it’s been the case for many commercial apple orchards in Wisconsin. A spring freeze hit many growers along with summer heat and heavy rains that damaged sensitive varieties.
In town the evening streets reflect the greens, reds and yellows of stoplights – colors that dominated the woodlot one month ago.
Stay safe as this harvest season nears completion.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.