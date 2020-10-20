It’s like a tale of two landscapes. When I submitted my previous crop report, central Wisconsin was peaking in fall colors. Farmers chopped and combined their way through corn for silage and beans for the bin, under a cinematic landscape of maroons, yellows and flourishes of green. A bump in temperatures felt like summer again as central Wisconsin saw temps in the 70s.
And then reality set in. Just prior to sending this crop report to print the wind swirled and sent the woodlot’s fallen leaves into a dance. Rains and colder weather settled them into the closed system of the forest floor to nourish the soil.
The leaves of soybeans are also falling; 100 percent of the crop is senescing well ahead of normal. Harvest is almost 50 percent complete. Central-Wisconsin farmers are 99 percent finished with fourth-cutting alfalfa harvest; fifth crop has recovered nicely on most fields. Corn maturity was more than 90 percent. Some was being combined while most waited for field drying to reduce kernel moisture. About 20 percent of the area has seen some fall tillage; other fields are being planted to winter wheat. Soil moisture is at a desirable 90 percent – adequate level – leaving the possibility of a good start to the next cropping season. As fields are harvested manure-storage units are being emptied.
It’s difficult for me not to lean on Sam Zimmerman of On Q Holsteins for crop updates. As I head north on Marathon County Road Q off County Road Z to the woodlot, his farm is in full view. If I see him in the distance involved in field work I often head that way with my Canon 40D DSLR camera. This time Sam was chopping a field of snaplage – a crop of corn where the header runs high along the plant bottom, leaving a generous portion of stalk in the field thus producing a greater-energy feed with more ear and less stalk. I appreciate his willingness to share his cropping progress throughout the growing season.
Here’s to a continuation of an excellent cropping year in north-central Wisconsin.