The continuing theme of warm weather and ample moisture has crops in north-central Wisconsin thriving. As each day passes the view of farmsteads becomes obscured behind fields of tall corn. Such was my view beyond the shoulder of Wisconsin Highway 29 as I locked the cruise control on my truck at 67 miles per hour and traveled west to Unity, Wisconsin, where I met with dairyman Jimmy Bloome.
The gravel roadsides in the Unity area are in full bloom with orange jewelweed and milkweed. Dairy farms range in size from thousands of cows to herds with 35 head. Second-crop alfalfa was almost finished in the area; black tracks through low points in harvested hay fields served passersby as a rain gauge.
Jimmy and Candace Bloome, along with their three young children, operate an all-grass-diet dairy farm near Unity. They milk 90 cows and farm 500 acres. Jimmy Bloome met me in a field of sorghum sudangrass that he no-tilled after taking off a light crop of first-crop hay. The crop is coming nicely and should result in a nice mixed hay that will keep the all-grass-diet theme going through winter. He will soon be combining part of the 55 acres of oats he established in spring. He seeded his oats down with a clover-grass-hay mixture; in some areas the hay mixture is more dominant than the oat stand.
“I’ll probably cut some of the acreage with a discbine and chop it for silage rather than combining the oats,” he told me.
The Bloomes also grow 56 acres of barley, 56 acres of soybeans, 25 acres of sorghum sudangrass and130 acres of established hay ground, along with 170 acres of mixed grasses and clovers for grazing.
“It’s been a good year for raising crops,” Bloome said “I have two full bags of haylage and my project for the afternoon is to get the unloader raised in the silo so we can start filling it. I should be set for my forage tonnage needs soon. It’s been easier this year since Mother Nature changed her attitude.”
I left the Bloome farm to head east on a gravel road that pointed right at Rib Mountain. Along the way farmers raked hay in hopes of baling some dry hay. Oats, rye and barley ripened and cast their shades of pale yellow on the green landscape. When this goes to print a fair amount of combining will be underway. Closer to my woodlot the Eau Claire River exceeded its banks along Marathon County N in the eastern part of the county. Further to the east the Eau Claire River raged over the rocks at the Dells of the Eau Claire County Park. If the 10-day forecast holds, a cooler drier trend is on its way.