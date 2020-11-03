I headed down a gravel road Oct. 27 past a neighbor’s barn just as he and three of his kids were feeding calves. They were waiting for a custom operator to arrive to begin combining their corn crop.
We were all bundled in winter clothes because colder-than-normal temperatures dominated central Wisconsin during this reporting period. I asked young Andrew Martin how he felt about the cold weather. He said he thought warm weather was better.
“I wish it could be 70 degrees but still snow,” Andrew told me.
Not a bad idea I thought. Why didn’t someone think of that before?
The theme for cropping in central Wisconsin continues to be the harvest process. Soybean harvest was 90 percent complete and corn for grain was well underway during the previous crop report. A reminder of who’s in charge hit the area when Mother Nature delayed things with a significant snowfall Oct. 23 and 24. Heavy wet snow – 5 inches of it – fell, leaving the ground saturated. That delayed harvesting until combines could make their way through the remaining beans and corn.
About 80 percent of the corn crop is yielding in the good-to-excellent range, with 180 bushels per acre not uncommon. Moisture levels are 21 percent to 25 percent as the crop heads to the dryer. Some farmers will be taking the corn headers off their combines and putting the bean head back on to finish soybean harvesting while the corn field dries further.
An increasing number of central-Wisconsin farmers are turning to winter wheat as a cover crop after corn and beans come off the land. Much of the acreage that’s planted to winter wheat is where corn silage has been removed. Emergence of winter wheat is at 70 percent, which is a full month ahead of the previous fall. The crop so far looks excellent.
As crops come off fall tillage is starting as the ground recovers from the snow totals. Forty percent of central-Wisconsin acreage has fallen to the plow or disc. With a 10-day forecast of temperatures returning to daytime highs in the 50s, with little precipitation, more tillage will occur. Harvesting should be at full pace when this report goes to print.
Have a safe harvest as we head into what could be a historic November.