From the Fields: Greg Galbraith

It’s been a growing season of extremes for Wisconsin farmers in 2021. After smaller-than-normal snowfalls melted in late February, thoughts of an early spring were on the minds of farmers. A dry spring held those thoughts in check as temperatures see-sawed from cooler than to warmer than normal throughout April and May. Field work progressed unabated by weather concerns; corn and soybeans went in the ground without delay. By late May almost all of corn and soybeans had emerged; it was time to bring in the first crop of hay throughout Wisconsin.
“I cut first crop early, prior to Memorial-day weekend,” said Sam Zimmerman of ON-Q Holsteins near Ringle, Wisconsin. “I was after quality and ran a 23 percent protein on our alfalfa harvest. With protein as expensive as it is to supplement I needed to harvest it from my hay crop. That puts us on schedule to cut second crop June 28.”
Despite a dry stretch early in spring Zimmerman said conditions on his dairy farm were close to ideal.
“East of Wausau we’ve been sitting about perfect,” he said. “I know not everyone can say that because of the scattered nature of recent rains we’ve gotten.”
On-Q Holsteins is a 240-cow, 450-acre farm east of Wausau in Marathon County, Wisconsin. Like most farms in north-central Wisconsin, Zimmerman is a week ahead of schedule in harvesting first crop. Of farmers in the region 98 percent are finished, which is 12 percent ahead of the five-year average. Zimmerman also harvested 60 acres of winter rye for silage. He followed it with a manure application, then seeded a cocktail mix of summer annuals for successive harvests in the coming months.
As of the Summer Solstice report, 19 percent of Wisconsin farms rated topsoil moisture as very short. Just less than half of farms in Wisconsin consider topsoil moisture to be adequate. The state is recovering from early-June temperatures of well more than normal, with north-central Wisconsin seeing almost a week of temperatures more than 90 degrees. It’s too early to tell how crops will rebound from the heat, especially in areas that didn’t have rain. Winter wheat has thrived in the hot conditions, with 90 percent headed and beginning to lighten in color.
Corn is at least shin-high throughout central Wisconsin. As of Independence Day it will likely be above the old standard of knee-high by July 4. After a dry start to the season some planted fields have water standing in the low spots.
On-Q Holsteins planted 175 acres of corn this spring.
“It’s more than I usually plant but with corn prices as high as they are we upped our acres,” Zimmerman said. “We’ll make silage out of most of it.”
For Zimmerman and other north-central Wisconsin farmers, recent rains are turning the 2021 growing season around from a dry start. As this report was finalized rain was falling and radar showed storms developing across a wide belt north of Wisconsin Highway 29 across Marathon, Lincoln and Langlade counties. It will be a welcome relief for those who’ve missed out, and should lend itself to a fine second crop of hay across the center of the state.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.