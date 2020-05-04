I stopped April 26 at Roger Thompson’s farm near Ringle in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, on a beautiful spring afternoon. Thompson farms 110 acres of cropland; he also does custom corn planting and combining on more than 1,000 acres. He just finished combining 200 acres of late-harvested corn for customers. He said field losses weren’t bad, and the corn was good and dry. He was preparing his corn planter to head the next day to the southern part of his customer base near Bevent, to begin the corn-planting season. A day of needed rain April 27 curtailed his plan temporarily.
Conditions for field work were mixed depending on soil type for Marathon County farmers once the mid-April snow left the fields. No-till drills were busy as farmers took advantage of drier conditions to renovate pastures and hay fields with fresh seed. Hauling of stockpiled manure was in full swing by April 20. It was followed by some tillage on higher ground, which renewed the spirits of farmers and citizens everywhere who longed for familiarity and a sense of normalcy. As tillage progressed the land took on the appearance of a patchwork quilt in hues of ochre, charcoal black and pale green.
Sam Zimmerman, another Ringle farmer, milks 220 cows and runs a total of 450 acres. He was field-cultivating corn stubble in preparation for a crop of peas and oats seeded down with alfalfa. He took a break as we stood in a stand of alfalfa established in 2019. He said stand health looked excellent; he saw little to no alfalfa winterkill across his acreage and had heard of only spotty incidences in the area. He plans to diversify his forage program this year to include more excellent-protein forages like a sorghum-sudan mixture along with more peas and oats. He no-tilled some peas and oats in mid-April when conditions were right. The current rain and warmth has it finally emerging. It was difficult to make crop-input decisions during the current national crisis. “All bets are off this year; the level of uncertainty is high,” he said. “We’re proceeding cautiously. This has made us re-evaluate everything and realize what’s truly important to us.”
Zimmerman and Thompson had one thing in common as I spoke with them. Their demeanor was positive and they were glad to be doing what they do – working the land and making things grow.