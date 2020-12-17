From the Fields: Greg Galbraith

Riding west on County Road A toward Athens, Wisconsin, on a bright blue December day I’m reminded of my hoof-trimming days and all the 70- to 150-cow farms that dominated the area 30 years ago. Things have changed; most of those farms are long-gone. The road is like a rollercoaster. I drove up and down hills surrounded by fields of stubble.
Corn and beans are in bins. Feed is in bag, bunker or silo. Summer’s in the haymow – tightly packed and tied with twine. July memories waft up through the bales, carrying a touch of warmth and a smell a city slicker would pay $100 to experience.
The growing season and fall harvest are in the rear-view mirror in north-central Wisconsin, save for a few scattered fields of corn. Fall tillage is half-complete; farmers will soon be frozen out from doing more. As this report is being written we’re looking forward to a few more days of continued warmer-than-normal temps before reality sets in with cold. This is coming off a November that was among the warmest on record in Wisconsin.
This fall has been a good one for harvest conditions – especially compared to 2019, which dragged on due to wet conditions. Most farmers I’ve talked to consider the entire 2020 growing season to be one of the best they’ve seen. Alfalfa produced five cuttings of hay. Corn-silage yields were more than average and came off the field promptly beginning in September.
I visited a lot of farms this summer. I appreciate the willingness of farmers across north-central Wisconsin to share their challenges with the growing season. My crop-progress photo sessions across Marathon County look more like a trip across America, followed by a European vacation when I recall the names of townships I visited. From Texas to Cleveland to Maine I traveled, before visiting Athens and Hamburg – all in the same county.
With the exception of baling cornstalks and hauling manure stores, most equipment is shedded and ready for the long Wisconsin winter. It’s been fun following the crops this year. Before long we’ll do it all again. Enjoy the downtime winter has to offer.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.
