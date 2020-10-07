Truth be told there isn’t much difference between my last crop report and this one in terms of where north-central Wisconsin is regarding fall crops. Farmers are progressing through corn-silage harvest. Soybean combining is in full swing between gloomy bouts of lingering rain. Fourth-crop hay is almost complete and corn for ripe-grain harvest will begin soon.
As luck would have it I caught Wayne Breitenfeldt chopping corn for silage along County Road Z east of Wausau, Wisconsin, as I headed to my woodlot to cover tomato plants. Breitenfeldt is a third-generation dairy farmer who farms a total of 600 acres of cropland in Marathon County, Wisconsin. I watched Breitenfeldt’s crops progress throughout the season. Now that the 20-acre field was opened by his John Deere self-propelled chopper the razor-sharp-straight rows of corn remaining were a testament to his years of experience. My plan was to photograph him at the far end of the field with a backdrop of fall foliage. The only problem was the corn was so tall that the top of Breitenfeldt’s chopper was barely visible. It took 20 minutes for Breitenfeldt to make the trip down the row and back. I used a lens hood to protect my camera from the light rain that fell.
I asked him about the Calmer corn head on his chopper.
“I plant my corn in 15-inch rows because it canopies early and suppresses weeds,” he said. “I consistently grow 200 bushels of corn per acre. The Calmer corn head is designed for no-till farming and works excellent in 15-inch rows. It has chopper rollers to help manage stalks.”
Earlier in the week I received a text message from a long-time farming friend who told me he was custom-combining soybeans near my woodlot. I hopped in my truck and found Roger Thompson. His first custom-harvesting experience was some 40 years prior when he combined oats while still in high school. This year Thompson will custom-harvest 1,000 acres of beans and 1,200 acres of corn. He uses a 30-foot header when taking in a crop of soybeans.
When I arrived to photograph Thompson and his Massey Ferguson combine in action something unusual happened. I noticed a pile of burning bean stubble in one of the harvested rows. Across the field small pockets of chaff were on fire. Thompson also noticed and investigated. He found his electric clutch was hot.
“The combine had plugged, and bean dust began to smolder on the hot clutch,” he said. “The burning chaff was being flung about inside the machine and (it was) occasionally ejecting the burning material.”
Thompson and the land owner managed to extinguish the mini-fires; he was soon back to work finishing the harvest. The incidence was a reminder of why combines should always have a fire extinguisher on hand, and operators be alert despite the long hours they put in.
Have a safe remaining harvest as we progress through October.