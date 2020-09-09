The trend toward later frosts may continue as our climate trends warmer. The average date of first fall frost has shifted later as the world climate evolves. The north-central region has become more like the south-central part of Wisconsin as the state’s climate warms. Time will tell as we plow forward into September.
Since the previous crop report the north-central region of Wisconsin has experienced dry weather and temperatures consistently peaking in the 80s. Farmers in the region have put a third crop of alfalfa in storage. They are watching as their more-vigorous stands of the forage crop come on, with a fourth cutting likely to be taken within days of this writing. Sam Zimmerman – owner-operator of On Q Holsteins near Ringle, Wisconsin, reported a knee-high 28-day-old fourth crop that he planned to cut Sept. 3.
Is there anything better than the smell of ripe oats freshly harvested and put up in an old wooden-floored granary? A few of those old granaries still exist although steel bins are the modern choice for most farmers. As of this writing the oat harvest is nearly 100 percent complete in the north-central part of the state. Langlade County led Wisconsin in 2019 in acreage dedicated to Avena sativa – oats. There were 11,400 acres of oats were grown there, in a county most notable for its acreage dedicated to potatoes. The average oat yield in Langlade County was 71 bushels, which was almost 20 bushels more than the state average yield.
Cash-grain farmer Jordan Weden of Aniwa, Wisconsin, grew 1,100 acres of oats this year. He was just finishing combining when I reached out to him.
“We averaged 87 bushels with a test weight of 37,” he told me.
He agreed those numbers were good but he has hit 100 bushels per acre in the past. One of the side benefits of the oat crop is straw production. Demand for clean oat straw is great in the north-central region of Wisconsin; the demand is driven by its use as mulch in ginseng production. Marathon County, which produces most of the ginseng in the world, is no stranger to fields thickly mulched with oat straw as part of the ginseng-establishment process.
September’s overall crop picture is looking positive in the north-central region. It reminds me of a quote from Jimmy Bloome, who operates a no-grain dairy near Unity, Wisconsin.
“It’s been a lot easier this summer since Mother Nature changed her attitude,” he said while comparing 2020 to 2019.
Corn development is almost two weeks ahead of 2019. Soybeans are setting pods – outpacing 2019 by almost a month.
Pasture-based producers had easy conditions most of the summer until the recent dry days of August. A recent half-inch rain will help, according to a fence-line conversation I had with a local grazier.
Until the next “From the Fields,” happy and safe harvesting!