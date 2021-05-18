Algae ... the new black?

Three-dimensional printers and a new bioprinting technique are being used to print algae into photosynthetic garments and other products. Three-dimensional printing has shown to be an effective technology for fabricating living materials with environmental and other benefits, said Anne Meyer, an associate professor of biology at the University of Rochester.
Meyer and her research team have used bacteria to develop materials such as artificial nacre – the material of which pearls are composed – and graphene. To create photosynthetic materials, the researchers began with nonliving bacterial cellulose – an organic compound produced and excreted by bacteria. It has many mechanical properties, such as flexibility, strength and the ability to retain its shape.
Bacterial cellulose is like paper in a printer; living microalgae acts as the ink. The researchers used a 3D printer to deposit living algae onto the bacterial cellulose. The combination of microalgae and bacterial-cellulose components resulted in material with the photosynthetic quality of algae and the robustness of bacterial cellulose. The material is tough and resilient while also biodegradable and scalable to produce, according to Meyer.
The plant-like nature of the material means it can use photosynthesis to “feed” itself for periods of many weeks. It also can be regenerated – a small sample of the material can be grown onsite to make more materials.
The material’s characteristics make it a suitable candidate for new products such as artificial leaves, photosynthetic skins, or photosynthetic bio-garments.
Artificial leaves mimic actual leaves. They use sunlight to convert water and carbon dioxide into oxygen and energy. The leaves store energy in chemical form as sugars, which can then be converted into fuels. Another application of the material would be photosynthetic skin, which could be used for skin grafts.
“The oxygen generated would help kick-start healing of the damaged area, or it might be able to carry out light-activated wound healing,” Meyer said.
In addition to offering sustainable energy and medical treatments, the materials could change fashion. Bio-garments made from algae could be sustainability produced and are biodegradable. They would work to remove carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and wouldn’t need to be washed as often as conventional garments, Meyer said.
The research recently was published in “Advanced Functional Materials.” Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for “Bioprinting of regenerative photosynthetic living materials” for more information.