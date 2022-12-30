Boost efficiency with latest cloud tech

Pig farms must use technology in harmony with human inputs if the business is going to succeed and be profitable in the current marketplace. Pig units have traditionally been very labor-intensive, requiring many people to work on the farms for long hours seven days a week.
That labor requirement is proving to be a huge challenge on pig farms because many people don’t want to work in such conditions, making it difficult for farmers around the world to find staff. That’s where technology can step in to solve problems, taking the labor out of most of the jobs required on a pig farm. It can provide solutions that can be controlled from a mobile phone.
Founded by two Danish professionals, Cloudfarms has emerged as a global leader in data management for breeding and production sows as well as finishers. The company has local customer-support teams sited across the United States, Europe and Asia. Multi-site pig producers in more than 40 countries already run their businesses with the help of Cloudfarms.
The technology is a comprehensive cloud-based pig-management system developed to address the requirements of modern multi-site pork production. Basically, data from every stage of pig production is recorded, processed and utilized in the units by software developed by Cloudfarms. That gives production and farm managers collective knowledge and control of how their farms and units are performing. It advises them where alterations can be made to increase performance or efficiency.
The target market for Cloudfarms is that of large pig farms as well as medium-sized sow-breeding farms with 1,000 to 2,000 sows. Currently the largest customer using the technology from Cloudfarms manages 170,000 sows, with numerous other customers running 20,000 to 50,000 sows in their respective units.
Tech saves time, real-time
By using real-time data via a mobile app, which is updated every 20 minutes, the Cloudfarms technology allows staff to monitor pigs from a distance on their phones or monitors. The platform makes it easy and less time-consuming for staff to record daily registrations like servings, farrowings, weanings and feed consumption.
As soon as the device connects to Wi-Fi, it synchronizes; data is seamlessly transferred to the web allowing real-time production results to be displayed in reports on a monitor or screen. It eliminates the need for a hand-written whiteboard, and with real-time data there is no delay waiting for records to be entered.
Many users of the Cloudfarms app have reported significant time savings when inputting the data. Another advantage is that the system is user-friendly; reportedly even non-technical-oriented staff can master the app within days.
Henrik Bovbjerg is the co-owner of Bovbjerg Genetics and Bovbjerg Ecology. He runs 1,000 sows and is the largest organic multiplier in Denmark.
People are also reading…
“We use Cloudfarms for all registrations,” he said. “First of all it saves us a lot of time, as we don’t have to spend time writing the data down from a piece of paper and we always have the phone with us anyway.
“It gives me a very good overview, as the owner of the pig productions, that we can see all registrations a few seconds after they have been entered. In addition, we use Cloudfarms to keep track of the gilts stock, so we always know how many gilts we have for sale in the various weeks and how many we have made an agreement on.
“Last but not least, it’s a super registration tool for medicine, so you know you get all the right registrations, and no notes get lost. This gives a great deal of security during checks, of which we have many in particular for the organic part.”
Jens Krogsgaard Jorgensen runs Kibsdal Svineavl in Denmark, which is a Danbred breeding farm with a total of 2,000 sows.
“We are very happy to use Cloudfarms as it helps us to do the registration easy and quickly in the units,” Jorgensen said. “The function with the QR code in the app makes it easy for use to put in the right data on the right sows.
“It is a huge advantage that the program is in live data so all employees have the same data set all the time. The Cloudfarms support team is always ready to help us when and if we need them.”
Technology attracts staff
It costs a lot of money for farmers to source and train workers for their pig units, so they need to ensure the working conditions are attractive to retain that labor force. By using Cloudfarms technology, farmers can immediately take their pig units into the 21st century and create working environments that are attractive to young professionals and skilled workers.
That will reduce the misconceptions some people have about working on pig farms – instead providing long-term careers for those with the vision to make technology work. The Cloudfarms mobile app is designed for fast data entry on large farms, saving time and ensuring data is validated in real-time.
Visit en.cloudfarms.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.