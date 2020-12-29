Consider chain links for future

When farmers and ranchers discuss herd management at training seminars or over a cup of coffee at a local diner, a glazed look appears on many faces as they nod robotically in agreement with a speaker. Herd management has become a fancy all-encompassing term that by its sheer size can suck the air from any room.
As is often discussed, it’s important to create established and focused goals. But once in place, how do they become reality? What are the practices and work processes required to realize them? And should an operation choose a singular or multiple goals from across the board to go to battle with?
To demonstrate the immense number of choices a producer is faced with, I quickly jotted down some production measures.
- genetic improvement
- cow size
- growth and efficiency
- software and recordkeeping
- enhancing finishing weights
- increasing weaning weights
- docility
- feed conversion
- color
- frame size
- depth
- thickness
- overall appeal
- personal growth
- resources
- fertility
- maternal instincts
- expanding or decreasing operation size
- commercial, pure-bred or flex
- infrastructure
- equipment
- health care
- feed quality
- vaccinations and pest control
- natural or artificial insemination
- shift of breeding and calving seasons
- direct marketing
- pre-conditioning
- video sales
- ranch sales
- bio-security
- husbandry and animal-handling practices
- carcass yield
- carcass grade
- body conditioning
- nutrition
- reproduction and conception rates
The list is overwhelming but by no means complete.
I’m reminded of the old fable of the fox and the cat who were discussing the choices they had to escape from their hunters. The cat claimed one while the fox bragged of having many. When the hunters arrived the cat quickly climbed a tree to safety. But the fox was so busy analyzing all his possible actions, he was captured by the dogs.
A farmer or rancher should not be limited to only one choice like the cat, but the worst-case scenario is to experience analysis paralysis and ignore the entire situation.
A research study published by the Journal of Agriculture and Applied Economics – gathered from Standardized Performance Analysis data in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico – sheds some light on the predicament. The research attempted to determine economic and practical factors affecting cow-herd costs, production and profitability. The conclusions and results pointed out those processes don’t operate in isolation. The research deduced that measures were interconnected like links in a chain. By making one choice, many other factors came into play.
Researchers said an operator with the goal of increasing pounds weaned per cow could begin by investing in better-quality breeding stock. Superior animals would deliver increased reproductive rates, leading to increased calving percentages. The result would automatically reduce the cost per unit and increase overall production, generating the desired pounds and ultimately increased profits. They said by the single investment in premium breeding stock, numerous boxes would be checked.
Another example was a producer choosing to improve the operation’s genetics. That vague goal could deliver desired cow-frame size, enhanced growth, better weight gains and efficient feed-conversion benefits. A tangent could provide desired docility, stronger maternal instincts and improved health as well as color and appeal for potential buyers.
Like the links of a chain, choices are connected. But it isn’t magic. A wish for results without corresponding actions is just a futile wish. None of the links can deliver on their own without intervention.
For producers purchasing superior breeding stock, reproductive rates and increased calving percentages won’t be realized without proper feed supplies and attention during calving season. The calf crop will never deliver more weight per cow if health is ignored and the necessities of life are not offered at optimal levels, the researchers said. Instead of greater profits, there would be larger veterinarian bills, increased death losses and reduced financial outcomes.
Specific management choices have a synergistic effect when practical energy investments are made. Thankfully there’s no shortage of chains and links when targeted skills are used.
Maybe it’s smart to take guidance from the cat who had a specific result in mind and the plan to make it happen. Producers don’t need to dissect a massive list of possibilities like the fox, fretting they will miss the important or fashionable choices.
Select those areas where upgrades are needed. With effort and discipline, they will be demonstrated with all their connected benefits.
Bruce Derksen has worked in western Canada’s agricultural industry for more than 30 years. He and his wife live in Lacombe, Alberta, Canada, where he manages logistics at a nearby chemical plant. In his spare time he writes about agricultural-related topics, giving producers up-to-date information about the future of the ag industry.