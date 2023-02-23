Dairy farming is quite a complex business to run; the management processes are always changing, as is the technology used to run a herd. Long gone are the days of simply putting clusters on teats and hoping the white stuff in the tank is good-enough quality to achieve a good price.
Nowadays the thought processes of dairy farmers venture more into data collection, breeding-future goals, precise cow diets and daily costs. Mobile phones continually buzz and ping as new herd data enters the clouds. Farmers are bombarded with new ideas, technological advances and the latest dairy thoughts.
That was apparent at this past year’s Alltech ONE conference in Kentucky, when a number of experts addressed key points in dairy farming.
Eduardo Ribeiro, an associate professor in the University of Guelph-Department of Animal Biosciences highlighted how decisions made during a cow’s different lactations can help shape her future. For an ideal transition period, a cow should have a dry period of 40 to 50 days, he said. She should have a moderate body-condition score, have a single calf without any problems and maintain a good appetite.
But postpartum clinical diseases such as retained placenta, metritis, mastitis, lameness, and digestive and respiratory problems affect production.
“The incidence of clinical diseases is around 50 percent during the 305-day lactation,” he said. “But most of those cases are occurring early in lactation. So by 60 days in milk, approximately 40 percent of the cows will have at least one clinical diseases. And by the end of the third week, by 21 days in milk, 30 percent of the herd will have at least one clinical disease.”
Although most cases can be treated successfully, the cow won’t have the same performance in the next lactation as she would have without having that disease, he said. Prevention of diseases in the first place is the key to ensuring healthy cows and lactations in the future.
“And that can be done in a multitude of ways,” Ribeiro said. “It can be through genetic selection of the animals that perhaps are less susceptible to disease or more resilient. It could be an investment of infrastructure, and providing more comfort and less stress for cows during transition. Or it can be in management in general, which might include simple things like feedback management or body-condition-score monitoring.”
Dairy cows utilize byproducts
More than 85 percent of feed consumed by livestock cannot be utilized by humans, so dairy cows provide a critical link in the food chain.
People are also reading…
Vaughn Holder, Alltech ruminant-research-group director, said livestock are important in converting byproducts to meat and milk for humans to eat.
The protein sufficiency of countries – food security – is an important measurement tool indicating if there is enough protein to sustain the population, he said.
He delivered an interesting fact when discussing protein types.
“Now look at where the protein sources are,” he said. “You’ve got tofu and eggs and farmed fish, poultry, pork and soy milk being about the same. Grains and milk and cheese are at about the same level of greenhouse-gas production.
“When you go into these extensive systems where we are using large forage-based production agriculture, you are going to have higher greenhouse gases just because of the nature of those fermentations.”
But Holder’s point was that the animals on those larger systems are utilizing feed stuffs that the rest of that production system cannot use.
“The dairy and the beef industries are using large quantities of byproducts,” he said. “They are contributing to food security by converting things that we can’t eat or won’t eat into things that we can eat.”
The differential between animal protein and plant protein was also stressed. Holder made the argument that the digestibility and the amino-acid composition of plant-based crops was not very good for humans.
“The average milking dairy cow in the United States eats 12 kilograms of byproducts each day,” he said. “About eight kilos of dry matter every day – on average, 320 grams of byproduct per kilogram of milk produced. There’s a lot of byproducts going through dairy cows in the United States.”
The gist of Holder’s presentation was that the dairy cow is the ultimate recycling machine, converting fiber and poor-quality protein sources into meat and milk that are more suitable for human consumption.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.