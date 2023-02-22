New figures released from a United Kingdom report show that while average milk yields across breeds has decreased, milk quality from the Holstein breed has increased the most.
According to the annual production report by the UK’s National Milk Records for the year ending in September 2022, the total milk yield decreased by 104 kilograms – about 229 pounds – across all breeds compared to the previous year, reflecting the first decrease in production for five years.
The National Milk Records annual production report lists the best 1 percent of herds, ranked on weight of fat and protein, and on genetic merit – both nationally and by county. It also includes the production, health and fertility trends by breed and as a total for all National Milk Records-recorded herds, from 2008-2009 to the most recently recorded year, 2021-2022.
The report, published in January 2023, reveals that milk quality improved in the Holstein breed, which represents 68.2 percent of all National Milk Records-recorded herds. The average milk fat was 4.08 percent and protein 3.27 percent, an increase of 0.02 percent and 0.01 percent, respectively.
People are also reading…
The Holstein breed also reported a reduction in average somatic-cell count of 7,000 cells per milliliter to 164,000 cells per milliliter. Calving interval decreased to 399 days, which is the first time it has been less than 400 days.
The average Holstein milk yield for 2021-2022 was 9,327 kilograms, a decrease from 9,472 kilograms in the previous year. The results for milk quality, health and fertility parameters in the latest report are at record levels.
The figures from the other main dairy breeds showed a number of decreases in both yield and milk quality. Looking at the Jersey breed, which represents 1.9 percent of National Milk Records-recorded lactations, milk fat decreased slightly to 5.36 percent, from 5.38 percent, but protein increased by 0.01 percent to 3.92 percent. The average somatic-cell count decreased by 9,000 cells per milliliter to 189,000 cells per milliliter.
A dip in milk yield and milk quality, both fat and protein, were recorded in the Ayrshire, British Friesian, Shorthorn, Guernsey and Montbeliarde breeds. Together they represent about 0.5 percent of National Milk Records-recorded lactations.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.