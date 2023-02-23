New research has found that drinking milk regularly is not associated with increasing levels of cholesterol – which is good news for the dairy industry.
It’s always been quite a controversial subject regarding milk consumption and one the researchers wanted to investigate. The study of 2 million people was conducted at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom and was published in the International Journal of Obesity.
The project looked at three large population studies. Researchers found that people who regularly drank increased amounts of milk had lesser levels of both good and bad cholesterol, although their body-mass-index levels were greater than non-milk drinkers. Further analysis of other large studies also suggests that those who regularly consumed milk had a 14-percent-less risk of coronary heart disease.
During the research the team took a genetic approach to milk consumption by looking at a variation in the lactase gene associated with digestion of milk sugars known as lactose. The study identified that having the genetic variation where people can digest lactose was a good way for identifying people who consumed greater levels of milk.
Vimal Karani, professor of nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics at the University of Reading, said, “We found that among participants with a genetic variation that we associated with higher milk intake, they had higher (body-mass index and) body fat, but importantly had lower levels of good and bad cholesterol.
“We also found that those with the genetic variation had a significantly lower risk of coronary heart disease. All of this suggests that reducing the intake of milk might not be necessary for preventing cardiovascular diseases.”
The new research was conducted following several contradictory studies that had previously investigated a causal link between increased dairy intake and cardiometabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. To account for inconsistencies in sampling size, ethnicity and other factors, the team conducted a meta-analysis of data in about 1.9 million people and used the genetic approach to avoid confounding.
UK biobank data showed that those with the lactase genetic variation had an 11-percent-reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. But the study did not suggest that there is any strong evidence for a link between increased milk intake and increased likelihood of diabetes – or its related traits such as glucose and inflammatory biomarkers.
“The study certainly shows that milk consumption is not a significant issue for cardiovascular-disease risk even though there was a small rise in (body-mass index) and body fat among milk drinkers,” Karani said. “What we do note in the study is that it remains unclear whether it is the fat content in dairy products that is contributing to the lower cholesterol levels or it is due to an unknown milk factor.”
The team from the University of Reading worked together with researchers from the University of South Australia, the Southern Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, University College-London and the University of Auckland on the study.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.