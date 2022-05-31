Mine kills Ukraine tractor driver

UKRAINE – Every day in Ukraine as tractor drivers tend to crops in the fields they hit land mines hidden in the ground by Russian soldiers when they occupied various regions. Sadly, the Ukrainian authorities have announced the first tractor driver to die.
According to the Ukrainian Agrarian Council the tractor driver in the Chernihiv region died after the tractor he was operating hit a land mine. As the tractor blew up the blast inflicted serious injuries on the driver, who later died in a hospital.
In the Kyiv region another tractor driver was taken to a hospital with polytrauma – multiple injuries – after he, too, hit a device that exploded under his tractor.
The next day another tractor driver was blown up by a Russian mine when he drove into a field. Sappers who traveled to the scene found another mine under the tractor.
The Ukrainian Agrarian Council estimates through mid-May there were 11 million hectares encircled by battlefields – about 27 million U.S. acres – and half the area could be contaminated by land mines left by the Russians. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, only 22,000 hectares had been surveyed as of May 21.
People are also reading…
Military resources are busy searching for and de-activating land mines in the cities, towns and villages, so the hunt for explosives in fields is not a priority. As soon as Russian forces are driven out of a previously occupied area, the deminers can start their work. But residential properties, various commercial buildings and roads are first in line.
It could take five to seven years to completely clear land mines from Ukraine land, which will further impact the production of food there. Farmers are using drones to help search for land mines in their fields. But that’s not 100 percent effective because many mines have been further hidden by rain or are well-camouflaged.
Farmer saved by tracks
In one of the latest tractor incidents in the Kyiv region a driver hit a land mine at 5 a.m. According to police he was saved because the tractor was big and was fitted with tracks. The machine hit an anti-tank mine with the front part of the track; the driver was not injured. The explosion damaged the cab and the engine compartment, and ripped off the caterpillar mechanism.
That particular farm was rented out to another farmer, who had submitted an application for the farmyard and land to be demined. Although the buildings had been inspected, tractor work had commenced in the fields before the land had been examined.
The farm owner said, “The (Russian) occupants entered Andriivka village Feb. 26 and were knocked out March 30. We have 130 hectares (about 320 U.S. acres) of land in the village; (we) cultivate 30 hectares ourselves and lease 100 hectares.
“We grow fodder for our sheep, and the tenant plants traditional grains and oilseeds. Our tenant started cultivating the land last week and the farm’s tracked tractor exploded on a mine.
“Fortunately no one was injured, although the tractor was new and not cheap. The works have now been suspended; we will wait for demining specialists. If we do not sow, we will have no fodder.”
Iryna Prianishnikova, head of the communication department of the Kyiv region police, said, “The problem is that farmers cannot wait for the deminers and (so) perform field work after inspecting them on their own.
“It is wrong, because only specialists can detect mines. You have to wait for them to work safely. There is no other way out.
“In Kyiv region we have up to 10 cases of tractors being blown up on mines. Workers who repair electrical networks are also often blown up. For all such cases, we open criminal proceedings under the article of violation-of-war customs.”
Potato-planting timeline critical
Agriko Ukraine company in the Kyiv region had put in a request for about 100 hectares of another farm to be surveyed, but demining specialists never arrived. After talking to local residents, together with the territorial defense that included deminers, farm workers managed to survey all the fields.
Company director Mykola Gordiichuk said, “The deadline for planting potatoes was coming to an end, so I spoke to representatives of the territorial defense at the time.
“They said that our fields were away from the (Russian) occupants’ routes and fighting. The territorial-defense sappers found only remnants of missiles. Therefore from April 20 we started to apply fertilizer and prepare the land for potato planting. We have already finished the sowing season.”
Since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine almost 114,000 explosive devices have been destroyed, including 2,000 aerial bombs. On average the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service recover 2,000 to 5,000 explosive devices every day. And in Kyiv region, sappers removed 10,000 different types of explosive devices – some of which are banned under the Geneva Convention.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.