Dairy farmers know well that fresh grass is the cheapest form of feed for cows to produce quality milk at a profit. But cows can be quite fussy eaters; farmers need to ensure they make the correct choices when it comes to picking grass-seed varieties and mixes.
In order to maintain good-quality grass in the fields farmers generally need to reseed 10 percent to 15 percent of their land each year. It can cost around $600 to $1,200 to reseed one hectare of grassland so it’s vital the correct choices are made to suit the growing conditions and soil type.
Establishing a new ley has the benefits of improving grass yield, quality and disease resistance. It also means it can last five to 10 years longer than an existing sward. Naturally through time its benefits gradually decline depending on soil health, nutrition, weed control and general grassland management practiced on the farm each year.
Seeding can be carried out in the spring or autumn. Each period has advantages and disadvantages but the main decision on when to seed should be taken after analyzing soil samples from the desired field.
Choose correct grass variety
Cows indeed can be picky eaters and often prefer specific fields rather than others. The taste preference can be boiled down to the choice of grass variety used to seed the field. Cows often like to show their dissatisfaction with grass if they don’t like it by becoming unsettled and roaring most of the day. If they don’t eat the grass the field is poorly grazed, which is a waste of money.
A poor graze-out increases the proportion of stem in the sward at the next grazing, which is less digestible than leaf and can cause a decrease in milk production. Choosing the correct grass variety is crucial to ensure reseeding costs are well-spent and that grazing efficiency is maximized.
Most reseeds are probably a mixture of diploid and tetraploid perennial ryegrasses. But other types of ryegrass and species such as clover, cocksfoot and timothy may have a role to play in certain situations. Each type of grass has different growth and quality characteristics. So when reseeding it’s important to select the most appropriate species for the situation.
During a trial at Teagasc Moorepark in the Republic of Ireland a number of grass varieties were tested to investigate their graze-out potential. In total 30 perennial-ryegrass varieties from the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s recommended list were sown in plots and rotationally grazed from February to November on 11 occasions. On average the trial grew 15 tons of dry matter per hectare during the year.
Before grazing, the yield and height were measured and samples collected for digestibility. The after-grazing heights were measured with a rising plate meter as the measure of graze out, so swards with lower post-grazing heights had greater levels of utilization.
During the tests, varieties with larger pre-grazing heights were found to have poorer graze-out. From that a new characteristic of grazing quality called the “residual grazed height” was calculated.
The results showed that tetraploid varieties were among those grazed-out the most, with diploids generally yielding well but not grazing-out tightly. The majority of tetraploids had better graze-out performance than diploids even when dry-matter production was similar between both ploidies.
Mixing grass-seed varieties shows benefits
Using a mix of grass-seed varieties has a number of benefits for both the farmer and the sward. Those include risk management because using a mix minimizes the risk of a crop of seed failing. A mix also ensures sward quality throughout the grazing season and it can achieve a balance of desirable traits.
• When varieties with close heading dates are sown together, that increases competition between varieties. That results in an increase in dry-matter yield compared with the average yield of the component varieties sown separately.
• In contrast, mixtures with a wide heading-date range have a lesser yield than the corresponding weighted average of their components.
In the first year after sowing, most mixtures are likely to change in their composition from what was sown. Early studies suggest that, in mixtures managed for grazing, later-heading varieties become more dominant. But in silage mixtures, the contribution of earlier-heading varieties tends to increase.
In addition, mixtures with a greater heading-date range will change more than those with a smaller heading-date range.
“For farmers it’s better to use a mixture because of several reasons,” said Tom Niehof, product manager for forage at Barenbrug. “The main reason … is spreading risks in terms of growing conditions, harvest-flexibility and persistency, for example, with drought resistance and winter hardiness are important.
“The result in your pasture should be a balance between yield potential, animal productivity, and climatic or soil adaptation. Every single grass species and-or variety has its own characteristics.
“That’s why we make specific mixtures into a concept to combine the benefits and eliminate possible risks. Normally we combine three to five varieties into a mixture. Depending on purpose it can be also up to five species.
“When farmers use grasses as forage for ruminants in animal production, the main reasons are as a source of protein, energy and digestible fibers. They also need it to stimulate animal health and as a source of palatable feed.
“With this in your mind you can imagine that using a mix will fit better in someone’s strategy than using a single variety.”
Clover inclusion boosts production
Using white clover in mixtures with perennial ryegrass in a farm system can boost sward production and lead to increased milk-solids production. Previous research has shown white-clover use can reduce the need for chemical nitrogen inputs due to a process called biological nitrogen fixation, which occurs in the root nodules of the white-clover plant. But despite those benefits, white clover is still not being fully exploited on many dairy farms.
In other research through a three-year period, diploid and tetraploid swards produced the same amount of grass. But when white clover was included there was an extra 1.5 tons of herbage dry matter produced each year – 17 tons compared to 15.5 tons of dry matter per hectare per year.
White-clover content declined from 36 percent to 18 percent during the three-year study but still maintained better sward dry-matter production than swards without any white clover. Overall, for every 1 percent increase in clover content there was an increase in herbage production of about 88 pounds of dry matter per hectare.
In addition, swards containing clover were grazed out more efficiently. That was shown by a decrease in post-grazing height from 1.7 inches in pure grass swards to 1.5 inches in grass-clover swards. The grass-clover swards also had improved nutritive value in terms of digestibility and protein content.
White clover is clearly a very different plant than perennial ryegrass, with a different growing habit. It has a lesser winter growth rate, but has a much better growth rate in summer and autumn. That means grass-clover swards often have a lower-opening farm cover in spring but shorter rotations in summer due to extra forage being produced.
Because white clover has lots of protein and is highly digestible, there is a risk of bloat – but only when sward-clover content is large, typically more than 40 percent.
