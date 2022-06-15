New Zealand proposes burp tax

The New Zealand government has launched draft proposals to tax farmers on cattle and sheep burps. If adopted, New Zealand will be the first country in the world to enter into such a scheme that will tax farmers on the amount of methane produced by their livestock. It’s a bid to tackle increasing greenhouse-gas levels.
The unique plans have been prepared by both government and farming representatives to tackle the country’s greenhouse-gas emissions, almost half of which are produced by agriculture.
When cows burp, they release bursts of gas that contain methane, a greenhouse gas that traps heat from the sun more than 20 times as efficiently as carbon dioxide.
John Wallace, a professor at the University of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom, outlined the context of how important controlling those gas levels are.
“People think of carbon dioxide as the main greenhouse gas, but methane is pretty important too,” he said. “From all the greenhouse-gas emissions produced by man, 16 percent is methane while around a third of that comes from ruminant livestock.”
Cows have multi-chamber stomachs that rely on bacteria to break down plant-based food. In that digestive process a fully grown cow can release as much as 500 liters of methane into the atmosphere each day – 30.512 cubic inches.
There are 5 million people in New Zealand along with 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep. In the past agricultural emissions have been exempted from the country’s emissions-trading scheme, but that has come under intense scrutiny recently. A number of groups have criticized the government for the exclusion of agricultural emissions and have urged it to do more to stop climate change.
The new proposals plan to charge farmers for gas emissions beginning in 2025, with different charges for gases depending on if they’re shorter- or longer-term. Farmers would receive incentives if they can demonstrate their emissions are decreasing by using feed additives. They could use on-farm forestry areas to offset emissions.
Dairy farmer Andrew Hoggard, who is also the national president of Federated Farmers of New Zealand, said he broadly approves of the proposals.
“We’ve been working with the government and other organizations on this for years to get an approach that won’t shut down farming in New Zealand, so we’ve signed off on a lot of stuff we’re happy with,” he said. “But you know, like all of these types of agreements with many parties involved, there’s always going to be a couple of dead rats you have to swallow.
“There are still the nuts and bolts to be hammered out, like who actually implements the scheme, so there’s still stuff to work through with the government.”
New Zealand’s finance minister this past month dedicated NZ$2.9 billion for initiatives to tackle climate change. The initiatives are to be funded by an emissions-trading system that taxes polluters.
The country’s environment ministry stated the money raised from the livestock-burp tax would be invested in research, development and advisory services for farmers.
Climate-change minister James Shaw said, “There is no question that we need to cut the amount of methane we are putting into the atmosphere, and an effective emissions-pricing system for agriculture will play a key part in how we achieve that.”
The proposals have been introduced for consultation; a final decision on them is expected to be made by December.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.